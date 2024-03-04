Tricia Romano on “Village Voice”: NPR



. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

I met my husband while strategizing all night with a mutual friend about their lottery chances of getting a job as a book editor in the Village voice. What probably changed my life was the fact that after our friend got the job,, they said, “Hey, maybe you could write some reviews for us?”

I was a graduate student in English, writing a theory-encrusted thesis that even I didn't want to read. These very first book reviews I did for the Voice made me feel like I had been pulled from suspended animation and introduced into a world of light and color, where people talked and got excited without first running their language through an academic deflavorization machine .



. Public affairs

Public affairs

During its golden age, from the 1960s to the 1980s, people, especially young people, across the country discovered the Village voice the opposition attacks Main Street USA. THE Voice “It was the perfect place to find out what was happening in music, film, local politics, national politics, books, [and] …the art world”, as summarized by Jim Fouratt, gay rights activist and co-founder of the Youth International Party the Yippies. He is also one of around 200 alumni Village Voice writers, staff and editors that Tricia Romano interviews for her major oral history of the Voice called The Freaks came out to write.

Romano started at Voice as an intern and ended up writing columns about New York nightlife. It would take someone with an innate endurance for noise and chaos to interview this vast team of Voice writers, readers, editors, photographers and artists, and to pull older interviews from those who are no longer with us.

Among the assembled are Greg Tate, Michael Musto, Vivian Gornick, Stanley Crouch, Robert Christgau, Joe Conason, Ellen Willis, Jack Newfield, Colson Whitehead, Ann Powers, Michael Tomasky, Jules Feiffer, Pete Hamill, Andrew Sarris, Karen Durbin, Wayne. Barrett, James Wolcott, Thulani Davis And Norman Mailer, one of the founders of Voice in 1955.

To his credit, Romano doesn't just circle around the luminaries. By chronologically organizing short interview quotes around social moments like the second women's movement and Stonewall, she keeps her narrative moving while sporadically spotlighting crucial, but lesser-known, figures.

One of those people is Mary Perot Nichols, a journalist and editor who started in 1958. Nichols took on the titanic New York City parks commissioner and city planner Robert Moses. In a brief account here which presents the big blow of Watergate, Voice His colleagues recall how the intrepid Nichols discovered Moses' files buried in a storage area beneath the files in Central Park, allowing Robert Caro to write his own expose, as well as The power broker, his monumental biography of Moses.

Romano mixes these journalistic triumphs with harsher assessments of, for example, the “boys club” culture that dominated the world. Voice for decades. Because of the expletives she uses, I can't fully quote feminist writer Laurie Stone's condemnation of the sexism of colleagues like Mailer and Nat Hentoff, but she ends up calling them: “The kind of people who wouldn't have never should have existed, but since they did, we can only celebrate their disappearance.”

Anger and profanity invaded the Voice, while its legendary classifieds section worked magic to change lives. In 1974, Max Weinberg responded to a classified ad that read, in part: “Drummer (no jr. Ginger Bakers, must encompass R&B and jazz). » Some 50 years later, Weinberg is still the drummer for the Jersey rockers who placed this ad: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

The Freaks came out to write captures the elements that made a great American newspaper and the forces that killed it: the Internet, the loss of advertising revenue, corporate greed, a transformed New York City. There is still a monthly online version of the Voicebut as Romano says in his “afterword” “The Voice …it lacks its mirror, New York, in its role as the center of the political and cultural universe. The Internet has dispersed culture. »

THE Voice was the living center of the marginalized, the weird, the rebels. In the space and time of reading this crazy adventure of a book, I returned to that crazy, creative edge, and I think many other readers will too.