Up Entertainment expands its streaming offering with GaitherTV+, Minno
In another sign of the evolving pay-TV market, Up Entertainment is expanding its streaming offerings by consolidating outlets that fit the company's faith- and family-focused entertainment theme.
Gospel legend Bill Gaither has partnered with Up to bring his GaitherTV+ package of gospel music and specials to the Up Faith and Family streaming platform starting next month. Minno, the independent streamer focused on children's content that draws on the Bible and other spiritual themes, is also joining the Up Faith and Family pack later this year, during the third quarter.
Up Faith and Family has been available as an independent streamer since 2013, starting with its G Movies service and rebranding as Up Faith and Family in 2018. The service currently has around 1.4 million subscribers. Charley Humbard, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based Up Entertainment, sees the expansion as a natural fit for Up Entertainment as well as consumers. Its five-year objective is to reach between 15 and 20 million subscribers with a broader offering aimed at older audiences as well as younger family members.
“The nice thing is we’ve been able to diversify our business,” Humbard said. Variety. “We started quite early and had time to really understand the subscription streaming market before there was real pressure. We started growing in 2018 at a rapid pace.
Flagship cable channel Up Entertainment still reaches nearly 50 million cable households through traditional linear distribution. Up's companion network, Aspire, still has a linear distribution of around 40 million homes. These channels provide a stable cash flow that has allowed Up Entertainment to grow. Humbard is well aware that these linear distribution figures will decline in the long term given the impact of the removal of cordons. Like its larger rival studios, Up Entertainment's desire to bundle several channels into its offering is a way to generate more engagement with subscribers and reduce churn.
Up Entertainment remains a private company. Producer Larry Levinson is one of Humbard's partners in this venture.
“We are happy to have been in business for 20 years. It’s tough for an independent,” Humbard said. “We have been through so much. It's like we're selling wagons and all of a sudden it's 1910 and there are cars passing on the road. We got into the streaming business without completely losing our wagon business.
With the GaitherTV+ and Minno pacts, Humbard is eager to see how Up's target audience responds to a diverse offering. Up's research found that there are approximately 60 million consumers in the United States who identify as “looking for inspirational programming services that align with their values.” This gives a lot of insight.
“We’re like Netflix without all the dark stuff,” Humbard joked. “We have documentaries, dramas, comedies, kids’ shows – everything Netflix has and it’s all uplifting.”
Gaither's library of musical series and specials will be catnip for Up's audience, Humbard predicted.
“When we started recording videos, we had no idea how big media and communication would one day be,” Gaither said. “It’s exciting to see our decades of performances and songs become available to audiences around the world through the work done by Up Entertainment. A focus on uplifting, family-friendly entertainment complements our mission to provide daily encouragement and eternal hope through gospel music.
Nashville-based Minno launched in 2018 with largely animated content.
“Our mission has always been to support the spiritual journey of families by providing engaging and imaginative content that sparks curiosity about God and the Bible,” said Erick Goss, CEO and co-founder of Minno. “Joining this package allows us to reach even more families, providing them with a safe and enriching viewing experience that aligns with Up Entertainment’s commitment to inspiring, family-friendly programming.”
Up Faith and Family will remain ad-free. The monthly price of the plan will be $9.99, or $99 per year, compared to $5.99 for the Up plan currently. Up, GaitherTV+ and Minno will also remain available for pay-per-view purchases.
“As other streamers raise prices and insert ads, we’re excited to be able to partner with trusted brands like Gaither Music and Minno to deliver quality, engaging, ad-free entertainment at an affordable price.” , said Philip Manwaring, director of Up Entertainment. streaming.
(Pictured: Actor Dennis Quaid stars in GaitherTV+ special)
