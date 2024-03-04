Bollywood Newswrap, March 4: Alia Bhatt drops photo with daughter Raha; Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar will be next to hit the scene by May 2024





On the fourth day of March 2024, many exciting Bollywood news hit the headlines. First, Alia Bhatt shared a photo from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event featuring her daughter Raha, Kareena Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji. On the other hand, Pinkvilla's exclusive report suggested that Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's next film will be launched by May 2024. Here are the top 5 Bollywood news for March 4, 2024 1. Alia Bhatt drops photo with daughter Raha at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account and shared a picture from the grand festivities ahead of Anant Ambani and his fiancee Radhika Merchant's wedding in Gujarat's Jamnagar town. She posted a cute photo with her daughter Raha in which the mother-daughter duo is paired together. The post also features a sweet monochromatic photo with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. The two are dressed in their best ethnic attire, followed by a solo photo of her in which she looks stunning in a lehenga. The fourth photograph in the image carousel shows Alia Bhatt and her beloved sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan from the dressing room as they prepare for the occasion. Ayan Mukerji can also be seen in Alia's photo. She captioned her post: “Healthy (with heart hand emoji).” 2. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar will be next to hit the scene by May 2024 Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Ranveer Singh is set to sign a big-budget action thriller with national award-winning director Aditya Dhar. “After URI: The Surgical Strike, Aditya Dhar set out to create something special and is finally all set to embark on a new journey with an action thriller helmed by Ranveer Singh. The film is set against the backdrop of the agencies of Indian intelligence and will see Ranveer is a whole new avatar, he is real world, heroic and larger than life. Ranveer and Aditya have met 4-5 times in the last three weeks, and the documents are expected to be locked shortly “, revealed a source close to the development. “It was an instant yes from Ranveer Singh. He heard the script and took it upon himself to be a part of Dhar's world from the first meeting itself. He asked his team to rework his schedule and give the priority to Aditya Dhar film. Don 3 and Shaktimaan have been in the planning stages for a while now, Aditya Dhar film has just come together organically in the forefront for Ranveer Singh,” the source added. 3.Vikrant Massey recalls skin burns during preparations for 12th over In a recent interview with GQ India, Vikrant Massey spoke about his role in 12th Fail. He played a 19-year-old UPSC aspirant. He said: “I spent almost a year and a half preparing for the film, and the three months leading up to filming were filled with in-depth workshops and reading sessions. I had to lose weight and tan my skin. While tanning, my skin actually got burned, and I panicked, thinking we'd have to push our shoot back a few weeks. 4.Aaradhya Bachchan's new look at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding gala is winning hearts Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya, known for her iconic fringe hairstyle, surprised everyone with her latest style evolution. The change was first noticed at her school's annual day and has now made waves at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. A break from her usual bangs, Aaradhya sported a sleek, open hairstyle with a side parting, letting her locks cascade gracefully around her face. 5. Sara Ali Khan's Ae Watan Mere Watan Trailer RELEASED The makers of the upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan, starring Sara Ali Khan, have revealed its trailer. The patriotic drama thriller stars actress Sara Ali Khan in the lead role of freedom fighter Usha Mehta, who became the formidable 'voice of the nation'. READ ALSO : Sara Tendulkar poses with 'all-time favourite' Rani Mukerji; shares the photo of 'Anjali and Tina' together

