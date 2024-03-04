Entertainment
Dune 2 Deleted Scenes Will Never Be Released, Cut Actor Heartbroken
The blockbuster Dune: part two lasts almost three hours, but it could have been even longer. And director Denis Villeneuve says the cut scenes will not be seen by the public.
“I’m convinced that when it’s not in the movie, it’s dead,” the director said. said Collider when asked if he would release deleted scenes from the film for its upcoming Blu-ray release. “Sometimes I'll pull out shots and say, 'I can't believe I'm cutting this.' I feel like a samurai ripping my guts open. It's painful, so I can't go back after this and create a Frankenstein and try to reanimate the things I killed. It's too painful. When it's dead, it's dead, and it's dead for a reason. But yes, it's a painful project, but it's my job. The film wins. I am very strict in the editing room. I don’t think about my ego, I think about the film…. I kill darlings and it's painful for me.
“I've made films in my life that were 75 minutes long, and this one is two hours, 45 minutes. [minutes], I think, something like that,” added Villeneuve. “It's not the running time that matters, it's the storytelling that matters, and I felt like I wanted to build momentum. I wanted an energy in the film that I was looking for that excited me, and I thought it was the perfect length… You can get bored with a five-minute film.
Villeneuve joins a list of directors who generally refuse to release deleted scenes, such as Christopher Nolan and Martin Scorsese.
At least one actor who was cut entirely from the film: Tim Blake Nelson (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) in an undisclosed role. Nelson told Movieweb, “I don’t think I’m at liberty to say what the scene was. I'll leave that to Denis if he wants to talk about it. I had a great time there filming it. And then he had to cut it because he found the film too long. And I'm heartbroken, but there are no hard feelings. I loved it and I can't wait to do something else with him and we definitely plan to do that.
Internet sleuths speculated that Nelson might have played Count Hasimir Fenring, an assassin and advisor to the Emperor (Christopher Walken), married to Lady Fenring (Léa Seydoux). The character has a bigger role to play in the future Dune books, so maybe he could still appear in Dune: Messiah Warner Bros. should he greenlight another sequel (which seems pretty likely given the film's $80 opening weekend box office). Nelson will next be seen in Captain America: Brave New World.
There was one other actor who also didn't make the film: Stephen McKinley Henderson played the role of House Atreides Mentat Thufir Hawat in Dune: part one. It was officially announced as among the cast when filming began in July 2022, but curiously Villeneuve recently suggested the decision was made earlier.
“One of the most painful choices for me was [to not include] Thufir Hawat,” Villeneuve said Weekly Entertainment. “It's a character that I love, but I decided early on that I would do a Bene Gesserit adaptation. This means that the Mentats are not as present as they should be, but that is the nature of adaptation.
Instead, the audience must assume that Hawat was killed during the invasion. Interestingly, Count Fenring is also a Mentat, which might explain why Nelson was cut.
Villeneuve said he wanted to make a Part three based on the novel by Frank Herbert Messiah of the dunes and is actively working on the script.
