Rita Moreno slams Hollywood 'bitches' who were mean to her in the past

The 92-year-old Hollywood icon joined the talk show on Monday to promote her role in the new comedy.The jokein which she plays a mean-spirited professor falsely accused of murder, and reveals that she channeled the prickly dispositions of her cast peers to prepare for the role.

“I just wondered how am I going to play this terrible person? And I thought about all the women in my life, especially in show business, who had been really horrible to me. All these bitches,” Moreno said after co-host Sunny Hostin. asked the Oscar winner West Side Story actress how she approached the role.

Rita Moreno on “The View.”

“I said to myself, I thought, I'm going to use everything they did with me and my little Puerto Rican background, and that's what I'm doing,” Moreno continued. “Boy, that was really fun.” »

Moreno didn't name names, although panelist Ana Navarro pushed a cue card at him and asked him to write them down.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg, who alongside Moreno is also an EGOT-winning artist, echoed Moreno's sentiment about Hollywood, expressing agreement with the artist's assessment of the stars' temperament in industrial circles.

View This was the perfect place for Moreno to make this statement, as the show has long been host to famous feuds between its co-hosts, including an iconic 2007 clash between Rosie O'Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck, to which the series was recently referenced during a simulation. Dare twice quiz last week.

View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.



