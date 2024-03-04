Obituary of Richard Lewis | Calm your enthusiasm

Audiences who knew Richard Lewis exclusively through the gritty sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm, which debuted in 2000 and is still running today, will have a singular image of the neurotic, weather-beaten comic. Rough-throated, wild-eyed and shuffling, he dressed all in black like Johnny Cash and had the kind of wizened appearance that could make Methuselah look like a boy band star.

Lewis, who died aged 76 of a heart attack, played a slightly fictionalized version of himself on the semi-improvised Curb. Like him on screen, he was close friends with the series' star and creator, Larry David. The couple, born three days apart in the same Brooklyn hospital, met as teenagers at summer camp, where they took an instant liking to each other. Crossing paths in their early twenties on the comedy circuit, a connection quickly led to respect, admiration and even love.

David cast Lewis in the opening episode of Curb, a series characterized by its mix of urban wit, gleeful bad taste and crescendos of mortifying embarrassment. This first half hour established a loving bickering relationship between the duos, which provided some of the show's sweetest and longest-lasting pleasures.

Richard Lewis, left, and Larry David arriving at the Paramount Theater in Hollywood, California, in 2009. Photography: FilmMagic

After David becomes furious with a fellow moviegoer who turns out to be Lewis' latest girlfriend, Lewis orders him to call him before sunset. Although their friendship is in jeopardy, David can't help but laugh (Sunset? What are you, Gary Cooper?) and neither can Lewis, who reluctantly concedes his amusement. No amount of indignation or indignation could quell his sense of humor. Often, he was the one who provided the fuel.

He was featured in over 40 other episodes of Curb, up to and including the current (and apparently final) twelfth season. Highlights include a quarrel over the last bracelet in a jewelry store, which ends in a fight between the two men on the sidewalk outside; an ailing Lewis persuading David to donate one of his kidneys; and a recent episode in which he angers David by writing it into his will.

Lewis also appeared in the one-off HBO mockumentary Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm (1999), which followed David plotting a return to stand-up and from which the series was developed.

Sidewalk crowds outside the United States were less familiar with Lewis's stand-up shows, where his volatility and desperation were even more evident. He claimed to have invented the formula for hell as in Hell's Vacation or Hell's Bar Mitzvah and the titles of his live television specials warned of this infernal penchant: I'm in pain ( 1985), I'm Exhausted (1988), I'm Doomed (1990) and The Magical Misery Tour (1996).

Richard Lewis, center, with Ed McMahon, left, during an interview with Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show, 1991. Photo: NBCUniversal/Getty Images

He may have been anxious, but his stage persona was very energetic. He roamed the stage, running his hands through his voluminous mane, gesticulating wildly like a scarecrow in a hurricane, his agitation a challenge to any chase operator. Lewis was called a Duracell comic.

Actor Joe Penny compared it to a 24-hour fire drill. David Letterman, who welcomed Lewis to his talk show some 48 times, told him: Man, you're full of transmission fluid! You are traveling at thousands of kilometers per hour!

Not that its material hasn't been intricately shaped and constructed. Robin Williams noted that Lewis's talent sometimes only became apparent after he left the stage. I saw people laughing on the highway, he said. He received many ovations once people arrived home.

The jokes were always at Lewis' expense. He claimed to have such a fear of intimacy that he hoped his girlfriend would find out he liked her through word of mouth. An ex he was trying to win back invited him to her apartment so he could watch her tear my name out of her Rolodex with a blowtorch.

Richard Lewis Tells Larry David to Call Him Before Sunset on Curb Your Enthusiasm

His family, whom he actually described as distant and hard to impress, provided him with a reliable source of humor. When he called his mother to tell her he was making his debut on the prestigious Tonight Show hosted by Johnny Carson, she replied: Who else is there?

Health was another source of gags. He joked that a friend had sent him a coloring book for hypochondriacs: it contained the outlines of healthy people, inside which he could draw whatever ailments he wanted.

Deep down, he said, he just didn't know what he wanted. My penis is shaped like a question mark.

He was born in New York and raised in Englewood, New Jersey, the son of Bill, who ran a catering business, and Blanche (née Goldberg), a community theater performer. He was educated at Dwight Morrow High School and Ohio State University, where he earned a degree in marketing and communications.

He worked day jobs, including one as a copywriter, while creating his own routines as well as material for his fellow comedians. He made his live debut in 1971 and performed diligently from that point on.

Two decades before Curb, he played a character loosely based on himself in the TV movie Diary of a Young Comic (1979), which he also wrote.

He became a prime-time sitcom star in Anything But Love, in which he and Jamie Lee Curtis played co-workers at an edgy Chicago magazine. The series ran for four seasons between 1989 and 1992, while Lewis' sequel Daddy Dearest, about a psychologist living with his father and son, fizzled after just 13 episodes.

He has made guest appearances on other sitcoms, including The Larry Sanders Show (1993), Two and a Half Men (2004), and Everybody Hates Chris (2006). His sporadic film work included the Mel Brooks parody Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993), the Oscar-winning alcoholism drama Leaving Las Vegas (1995), and the screwball comedy Shes Funny That Way (2014).

Clean since 1994, his onstage frankness about his addictions to alcohol and drugs, as well as his struggles with anxiety and depression, earned him the title of Prince of Pain. He cuts himself extensively when he works, veteran comic Shelley Berman said in 2007. You can see the guy bleeding.

Lewis was no less honest after learning he had Parkinson's disease, announcing the diagnosis on social media last year.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Lapinsky, whom he married in 2005.