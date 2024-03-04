Euphoria Star Nika King Says She Can't Pay Rent Due to Season 3 Delay





It's been over two years since we last saw a new episode of Euphoriaand while fans are eagerly awaiting season 3, so is actress Nika Kingalbeit for her own very personal reasons. Do not ask me [when Season 3 is coming out]. Fuck, I don't know. Don't ask me, I don't know, she said during a recent stand-up show, in a clip posted to her. Tic Tac counts Sunday. People say, we need season 3, and I'm like, bitch, I I need season 3! I haven't paid my rent in six months. For the first two seasons of the HBO shows, King played Leslie Bennett, mom to Zendaya's character Rue. King joked that Zendaya, who is currently promoting her new film Dune: part twodelayed the third season of the series. And Zendayas in Paris at Fashion Week. I'm like, Bitch, go home! I need you. Mom needs you. King also admitted on stage that she hoped to land more acting jobs after being part of the Emmy-winning series, but that didn't happen. I haven't booked anything since Euphoria. This is bullshit, King said. I thought my career was booming after Euphoria. I thought I was good. It does not work like that. I called Taraji, she said, Bitch, get used to this, King concluded, referring to Taraji P. Henson, who tearfully admitted last year that she was considering quitting acting due to the unfair treatment she and other black women received in Hollywood. THE Empire The actress said at the time: “I'm just tired of working so hard, being lovable in what I do and getting paid a fraction of the price. I'm tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over again. You are tired. The Daily Beast has reached out to King for comment. Despite her comedic take on the situation, King has said in the past that playing the role of Leslie, the mother of a drug addict, was close to her heart because of her own childhood. For me, home was not a safe place, she says last year at a mental health and recovery event at St. Josephs University in Philadelphia. The actress explained that because she grew up with a mother who struggled with drug addiction, she was born to play the role.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/euphoria-star-nika-king-says-she-cant-pay-rent-amid-season-3-delay The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos