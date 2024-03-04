Blue Bloods pays tribute to late actor Treat Williams nine months after his death… after canceling his role as Lenny on the series

Fans of the police procedural series Blue Bloods have gotten closure for Treat Williams' character Lenny Ross after playing the role since the seventh season in 2016.

The late actor, who tragically died last summer in a motorcycle accident in Vermont, played The character of Tom Selleck Frank's former partner and long-time friend.

During the March 1 finale of the CBS series, Fear No Evil, it was revealed how Williams' role of Lenny was written from the series.

After revealing in a season 13 episode that he had been diagnosed with cancer, the producers and writers ended up following that storyline by having his character die from the disease.

On Friday night's show, Frank visits Lenny's daughter at her job and the two talk about his funeral plans for her father.

“Look, I’m working on my eulogy. If there's anything in particular you'd like me to say, just call it to Detective Baker, Franks told Carrie.

She goes on to ask, “So are they going to shoot guns or something?” in reference to funeral plans.

'No. No, but he will have an honor guard,” Frank replies.

“Bagpipes?” He hated the bagpipes,” she said.

—Yeah, but he loved old dogs who burst into tears. That's what bagpipes do,” Frank replies. He then invites him to his family dinner, where he pays tribute to his late friend and colleague.

“There’s also someone who has eaten here with us over the years but won’t come back,” Frank shared over dinner. “Lenny Ross was my oldest friend, my closest confidant, my getaway driver. And I lost it this week. And it hurts like hell. But Lenny would hate for us all to be in tears and silent and sad, so Lenny: We're going to miss you. And save me a place at your table, and see you later.

The episode ends with a personal tribute to Treat Williams.

“In memory of our great friend, Treat Williams 1951-2023,” it reads, alongside a photo of the actor, husband and father of two posing with Tom Selleck.

Williams died on June 12, 2023 after being involved in a crash in Dorset, Vermont, when a 35-year-old man driving a Honda Element veered into the path of his motorcycle and drove into collision.

He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at the age of 71. The cause of death was considered “severe trauma and blood loss resulting from the accident,” according to the medical examiner.

The man driving the Honda was charged with “grossly negligent driving causing death.”

Williams rose to fame with starring roles in the film version of Milos Forman's musical Hair and Steven Spielberg's historical comedy 1941, both released in 1979.

He later starred in films such as Prince Of The City (1981), Once Upon A Time In America (1984), Flashpoint (1984), Smooth Talk (1985), Dead Heat (1988), The Phantom (1996), The Devil's Own (1997), Deep Rising (1998), the Substitute franchise (1998-2001), The Deep End Of The Ocean (1999), Miss Congeniality 2 (2005), 127 Hours (2010), as well as the HallmarkChesapeake series Shores. (20162022).