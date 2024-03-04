Residents set to purchase mobile home park in Bellingham

Residents of one of Bellingham's smallest mobile home parks, on Samish Way, are preparing to celebrate the purchase of the property where their homes are located.

Meanwhile, those living in the much larger Lakeway Mobile Estates are scrambling after early work on a deal to buy their site failed.

The deal on Samish Mobile Home Park is expected to close by March 15, said Victoria OBanion, who directs acquisitions for ROC Northwest, a program of the Northwest Cooperative Development Center that supports resident-owned communities. OBanion walked Samish Park residents through the transaction over the past several months, helping them secure a loan and negotiate with owners Katie and Michael Reams.

Residents are very excited about the acquisition, OBanion said. There's even one resident trying to move a family member into an empty home, so he's anticipating the benefits of cooperative ownership.

The sale will be between $4.5 million and $5.1 million, OBanion said, confirming early figures from December. Both OBanion and Katie Reams declined to give the exact price before closing.

The Reams initially wanted to build a multi-story residential building with affordable housing on the 3-acre mobile home park site, but new city regulations approved in October 2022 made it extremely difficult to change the use of that property from another location. than a prefabricated housing park.

Zoning [rule] The bill passed recently by the city of Bellingham doesn't protect affordability, it protects land from development, Katie Reams said in an email to Cascadia Daily News.

Reams added that ROC Northwest made a competitive offer on the property.

The sale to residents will ensure permanent, affordable housing at that location, she said. We are not obligated to sell to residents, but we choose to do so because it feels like the right thing.

However, off Lakeway Drive, a deal just couldn't be reached, OBanion said.

In a Feb. 13 letter to Lakeway residents, OBanion gave ROC Northwests a professional estimate of the value of the park property at a minimum of $35 million.

Even with the benefit of a grant and a very low interest loan for a portion of the sale, the full loan amount would be unaffordable for many people in the community and would create an unacceptable risk of non-payment for lenders, the letter said.

ROC Northwest estimated that the loan payments, coupled with the costs of day-to-day maintenance and operations of the park, would result in a rent increase of well over 100 percent, OBanion said.

Residents of Lakeway Mobile Estates have not wanted to speak on the record about their efforts to purchase the site. A representative for Follett USA, the California-based property owner, did not respond to a request for comment.

At Samish Mobile Home Park, residents who become homeowners will see a 40% increase in the rents they pay for their lots. Such an increase is fairly common, OBanion said, because lot fees must now cover repayment of the loan residents took out to purchase the property.

What residents get in return, O'Banion said, is control. Samish residents approved their community's budget on February 17.

“In resident-owned cooperative communities, they know where the money is going,” she said. “In an investor-owned community, the residents pay and they have no idea where the money is going. »

The loan for Samish residents was reduced by $1.3 million in grants from the state Department of Commerce.

State grants are a critical part of the ROC Northwests program, helping to make home ownership possible for typically low-income residents of mobile home parks.

That grant fund will be exhausted by the middle of this year, OBanion said, adding that more money for the fund is being proposed in the current legislative session, which is scheduled to adjourn March 7.

This is money we need to be able to continue, OBanion said.

Ralph Schwartz is CDN's local government reporter; contact him at [email protected]; 360-922-3090 ext. 107.