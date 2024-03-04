Entertainment
Residents set to purchase mobile home park in Bellingham
Residents of one of Bellingham's smallest mobile home parks, on Samish Way, are preparing to celebrate the purchase of the property where their homes are located.
Meanwhile, those living in the much larger Lakeway Mobile Estates are scrambling after early work on a deal to buy their site failed.
The deal on Samish Mobile Home Park is expected to close by March 15, said Victoria OBanion, who directs acquisitions for ROC Northwest, a program of the Northwest Cooperative Development Center that supports resident-owned communities. OBanion walked Samish Park residents through the transaction over the past several months, helping them secure a loan and negotiate with owners Katie and Michael Reams.
Residents are very excited about the acquisition, OBanion said. There's even one resident trying to move a family member into an empty home, so he's anticipating the benefits of cooperative ownership.
The sale will be between $4.5 million and $5.1 million, OBanion said, confirming early figures from December. Both OBanion and Katie Reams declined to give the exact price before closing.
The Reams initially wanted to build a multi-story residential building with affordable housing on the 3-acre mobile home park site, but new city regulations approved in October 2022 made it extremely difficult to change the use of that property from another location. than a prefabricated housing park.
Zoning [rule] The bill passed recently by the city of Bellingham doesn't protect affordability, it protects land from development, Katie Reams said in an email to Cascadia Daily News.
Reams added that ROC Northwest made a competitive offer on the property.
The sale to residents will ensure permanent, affordable housing at that location, she said. We are not obligated to sell to residents, but we choose to do so because it feels like the right thing.
However, off Lakeway Drive, a deal just couldn't be reached, OBanion said.
In a Feb. 13 letter to Lakeway residents, OBanion gave ROC Northwests a professional estimate of the value of the park property at a minimum of $35 million.
Even with the benefit of a grant and a very low interest loan for a portion of the sale, the full loan amount would be unaffordable for many people in the community and would create an unacceptable risk of non-payment for lenders, the letter said.
ROC Northwest estimated that the loan payments, coupled with the costs of day-to-day maintenance and operations of the park, would result in a rent increase of well over 100 percent, OBanion said.
Residents of Lakeway Mobile Estates have not wanted to speak on the record about their efforts to purchase the site. A representative for Follett USA, the California-based property owner, did not respond to a request for comment.
At Samish Mobile Home Park, residents who become homeowners will see a 40% increase in the rents they pay for their lots. Such an increase is fairly common, OBanion said, because lot fees must now cover repayment of the loan residents took out to purchase the property.
What residents get in return, O'Banion said, is control. Samish residents approved their community's budget on February 17.
“In resident-owned cooperative communities, they know where the money is going,” she said. “In an investor-owned community, the residents pay and they have no idea where the money is going. »
The loan for Samish residents was reduced by $1.3 million in grants from the state Department of Commerce.
State grants are a critical part of the ROC Northwests program, helping to make home ownership possible for typically low-income residents of mobile home parks.
That grant fund will be exhausted by the middle of this year, OBanion said, adding that more money for the fund is being proposed in the current legislative session, which is scheduled to adjourn March 7.
This is money we need to be able to continue, OBanion said.
Ralph Schwartz is CDN's local government reporter; contact him at [email protected]; 360-922-3090 ext. 107.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cascadiadaily.com/2024/mar/03/residents-near-deal-to-buy-mobile-home-park-in-bellingham-similar-sale-at-lakeway-in-jeopardy/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Residents set to purchase mobile home park in Bellingham
- Bucknell University
- Choice Hotels launches 9th annual 'Mastery' technology innovation summit operating at the intersection of hospitality, franchising and technology
- International Women's Day Agora highlights female artists, small businesses
- Ex-Trump Org. CFO admits to lying in two affidavits related to Trump's civil fraud trial
- Supreme Court keeps Trump on Colorado ballot, rejects 14th Amendment proposal
- Bison continue their winning streak; Pristine Blue Mountain 7-0
- Endries International acquires Ace Bolt & Screw Co. | latest news
- Meta-ruling on Australian media potentially hampers Jokowi's publishing rights plan
- Jimmy Kimmel explains the tradition of the Hollywood burger | Entertainment
- Early Olympics means a huge boost for Indian table tennis
- Baker McKenzie Hires Seasoned International Tax Lawyer Rob Clary in Chicago | Writing