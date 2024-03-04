Entertainment
Top Tampa Bay Area Events for the Week of March 4-11
Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg: Taking place on the riverfront street course in downtown St. Petersburg, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is one of the most respected motorsports events in North America and features a festival atmosphere of a week that includes a concert by rocker Bret Michaels on Saturday, celebrity athletes and interactive activities. There's also a speed zone, an IndyCar Series fan village, beer gardens and autograph sessions with the drivers. $25-130 per day, $70-165 three days. 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday (March 8), 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday (March 9), 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Sunday (March 10). The action is centered around Al Lang Stadium, 230 First St. SE, St. Petersburg. 813-287-1539. gpstpete.com.
Bay Area Renaissance Festival: Shout Huzzah to the King and Queen at the 45th Annual Festival. New this year are Capture the Magic Photo Experience, Fairy Tale Tea Party, House of Dragons Pub, Barbie Princess, Barrel Ride and Mermaid Cove. This weekend's theme is Once Upon a Time. The lanes of Folkstone are magical thanks to the fairies, princesses, wizards and other fantastical creatures who wander there. Explore shops, become a knight, meet mermaids and fight Vikings. Until March 31. $12.95 to $20.95. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday (March 9-10). Festival Grounds, 12838 Auton Road, Dade City. 352-999-5946. bayarearenfest.com.
Florida Strawberry Festival: The final weekend of the festival features a Midway with games, rides, food, strawberry shortcake and daily headlining entertainment. Concerts by Kirk Franklin (March 7), Foreigner (March 8), Flo Rida (March 9) and Cody Johnson (March 10). $15, $5 for ages 6-12, 5 and under free. 10am-10pm daily. Strawberry Festival Grounds, 2202 W. Reynolds St., Plant City. 813-752-9194. flstrawberryfestival.com.
Cirque du Soleil Bazaar: Through breakdancing, live music, seesawing, tightrope, balancing acts, bicycles, spinning wheels, aerial work, fire and more, Cirque du Soleil characters dressed in bright colors bring together the world of Bazzar. Runs select nights until March 24. From $42. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to Friday (March 6-8); 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday (March 9); 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday (March 10). Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg. 877-924-7783.
Bob Dylan:Bob Dylan returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall with the Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour, highlighting a career that spanned more than 50 years. $67.25 to $147. 8 p.m. Tuesday to Wednesday (March 5-6). Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. 727-791-7400.
The Jacksons: The group achieved international success at Motown in 1969 with its first single, I Want You Back. They made music history with four debut singles all reaching number one. They scored 17 Top 40 singles on the Hot 100, followed by hits such as Never Can Say Goodbye and Dancing Machine. From $60. 8 p.m. Thursday (March 7). Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 813-627-7625.
Naked night: An immersive art pop-up exploring the human body with body-themed entertainment, DJ music and exotic works from over 200 artists from around the world. This year's theme is Form: Explore Your Form. $40. 6 p.m.-midnight Thursday to Saturday (March 7-9). Event space, 2201 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Ricky Martin: The three Latin pop stars come together for the four-hour Trilogy Tour show. $56 to $596. 7 p.m. Sunday (March 10). Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-6500.
Brantley Gilbert: Seven No. 1 hits punctuate his career: Bottoms Up, seven times platinum by the RIAA, two times platinum Country Must Be Country Wide, two times platinum You Dont Know Her Like I Do, two times platinum One Hell of an. Amen and CMA are nominated for song of the year Dirt Road Anthem and My Kinda Party. From $100. 8 p.m. Sunday (March 10). Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 813-627-7625.
Gulfport Peace, Love and Pride Festival: Dance in the sand to live music from Elysian Sex Drive, The Bitesize String Band, Anarkitty, Wicked Muse/Vibe Check, The Rhythm Inya, Keith Bonvie, Eddie Kusar of Temporary Sanity, Ziggy Dotman Plays Bowie, Colleen Clark, Lynn DiVenuti and the Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band. Free. Sunday noon (March 10). Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 727-289-9365.
Pasco Blues Festival: The eighth annual festival brings together award-winning blues artists, food and activities. Benefits of Land OLakes and Pasco Area Charities. $15. From noon to 6 p.m. Saturday (March 9). Land O Lakes Heritage Park, 5401 Land O Lakes Boulevard, Land O Lakes. 813-929-1229.
Chisel hammer market: The 59th annual resale of high-end furniture, art, jewelry, silverware, china, collectibles, books, fashion boutiques, linens, garden accessories, tools and toys. Benefits the Chiselers Historic Preservation Fund at Plant Hall. No cover. 9am-3pm Saturday (March 9). University of Tampa, Plant Hall, 401 W Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. 813-624-6750.
Artistic Legacy Remix: A Journey Across India is a colorful evening of music, dance, rituals and pageantry honoring the cultural diversity of India. Also features sellers of Indian crafts. Takes place on the Riverwalk Stage. Free. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday (March 8). The Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. MacInnes Place, Tampa. 813-229-7827.
Think Tank Spring Cabaret: Bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket to relax on the patio and join Think Tank for an exploration of Broadway, beer and booze. Spring Cabaret is hosted by Michelle Petrucci (Director of the Patel Conservatory Theater Department) and features the talents of pianist Sarah Tellier, Broadway veterans Dane Becker, Kristin Carbone, Georgia Mallory Guy, Michael St. John, Kelsey Lopez , Luis Rivera and members of the Apprentice Company of the Ensemble of Young Artists. $32.50, $22.50 student. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday (March 8-9). Deviant Libation, 3800 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa. 813-508-0884.
Short films nominated for the 2024 Oscars: For the 19th year, Shorts TV presents a complete series of Oscar-nominated short films for 2024. The schedule by genres is as follows: Animation (3 p.m. Tuesday (March 5), 7 p.m. Friday (March 8); Live Action ( 3 p.m. Wednesday – Friday (March 6-8), 6 p.m. Sunday (March 10); Documentary (7 p.m. Thursday (March 7), 2 p.m. Sunday (March 10). The Animation category lasts 59 minutes. Live Action and Documentary each run a little more than two hours. $12, $10 for seniors. Green Light Cinema, 221 Second Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 508-816-8968.
Burna Boy: The Grammy-winning global superstar released his seventh studio album, I Told Them, which features appearances from GZA, RZA, 21 Savage, Dave, Seyi Vibez, J. Cole and Byron Messia. His fusion of dance hall, reggae, afrobeat and pop has made him one of Nigeria's best-known stars. $59.50 to $249.50. 7:30 p.m. Monday (March 11). Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-6500.
Big Bounce America: Billed as the world's largest bouncy castle, the 16,000-square-foot Guinness-certified attraction at Raymond James Stadium features giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers, basketball hoops and music, all wrapped in a gigantic inflatable house. Tickets start at $22 for toddlers up to $45 for a three-hour adult-only session. Through March 10 in Stadium Lot 6 located at 3506 N. Himes Ave., Tampa. thebigbounceamerica.com/event/tampa.
Tampa Bay Beer Week: This year, through March 10, the celebration is filled with festivals, unique beer releases and takeovers, including the Kaleidoscope Beer Fest, which brings together 20 breweries as artists create live art all throughout the outdoor event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 8. $45. Florida Avenue Brewing Company, 2029 Arrowgrass Drive, Wesley Chapel. Includes Cigar City's first Hunahpu Release Party starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 9. Cigar City Brewing, 3924 W. Spruce St., Tampa. See tampabaybeerweek.com for all events.
