Entertainment
How Sisi Quadri Died – Late Actor’s Brother Reveals
Muktar Oyebamiji, the brother of famous comic actor Tolani Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri, has revealed how he died.
In an interview with BBC On Saturday, Mr Muktar said he received a distress call that the late actor had collapsed on the set.
He said that after the distress call, one of their brothers was asked to go and take him home.
Quad sidedeceasedon Friday at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH) and was buried in his hometown, Agbowo area of Iwo, Osun State.
Mr Muktar said the 44-year-old actor was admitted to a hospital, where doctors treated him for malaria.
He said: “On February 19, 2024, we received a call that he had collapsed while performing on set, and we sent one of our brothers to pick him up from the spot. On February 18, he sent us money, expressing his wish that we dig a borehole as this would mark February 22 the first anniversary of our mother's death. So, he had a borehole dug for our mother last year, and to commemorate the anniversary of her death, he sent us money to dig a new borehole, which we immediately started working on.
“During his visit on February 21, he mentioned that he was not feeling well and we immediately took him to the hospital. Upon arrival, he underwent tests which revealed he was suffering from malaria and received treatment accordingly. He also complained of an ulcer and was also treated. He was released on February 26.
Rest
Mr Muktar said the late actor did not get enough rest due to the demands of his job.
He mentioned that they made sure he got some rest when he got home from a shoot.
He said the late Sisi Quadri had planned to move to another place after his discharge from the hospital, but the family stopped him from doing so.
“We switched off his mobile phone on February 21 when he arrived in Iwo, Osun State, so that no one could contact him, thereby allowing him to rest. We have no ulterior motives.
“We didn’t want this to happen; he was not resting. When he prepared to go elsewhere, we insisted that he stay and on February 28, he started feeling unwell again. We immediately took him to the hospital, where he was treated for hiccups. But when the treatment failed to yield any results, we were referred to the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) for further treatment for hiccups. We got a reference letter and left.
The late actor's brother further stated that he (late Sisi Quadri) transferred money to them while they were on their way to LAUTECH.
READ ALSO:President Tinubu mourns Nollywood actors Mr. Ibu and Sisi Quadri
“He was the one who transferred the money to our account in case we needed it once we arrived at LAUTECH. He even gave us 300,000 naira in cash in his car in case we needed it. He transferred 1 million Naira to us.
As we were about to enter Ogbomoso, the police stopped us and asked us for money. He told them to go and meet the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to ask for money. It was not a serious illness and when we arrived at LAUTECH he got out of the car and walked with his legs.
Regrets
The late actor's brother said he was saddened by the fact that Sisi Quadri passed away shortly after their mother passed away.
He said it was not the right time for the comic actor to die.
Sisi Quadri, who became famous for his role in Seranko Seniyan (2004), has acted in various films including Aje Ni Eegun, My Mother, My Mother's Son, Oluwa-Burna and most recently in the series Anikulapo.
He also appeared in a skit with Mr. Macaroni, Isbae U and others.
Support PREMIUM TIMES’ honest and credible journalism
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy and a transparent government..
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country, we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and accessible to all.
Make a donation
TEXT ANNOUNCEMENT: Call Willie – +2348098788999
|
Sources
2/ https://www.premiumtimesng.com/entertainment/nollywood/674054-how-sisi-quadri-died-late-actors-brother-reveals.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Tomorrow X Together announces its sixth mini-album “Minisode 3: Tomorrow”
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates NTPC projects for sustainable development
- How Sisi Quadri Died – Late Actor’s Brother Reveals
- Mizzou Spring Football Notebook: Post-Mevis era, gambler's battle and more
- China's economy won't be saved by fiscal 'Bazooka': Citi strategist
- Britain urges Germany to provide long-range missiles to Kiev despite Luftwaffe leaks | Ukraine
- Top Tampa Bay Area Events for the Week of March 4-11
- Save up to 65% on dress shoes, boots and sneakers
- Google settles small lawsuit in preparation for more antitrust battles
- The Supreme Court has ruled on Trump's eligibility to vote. Here is the full text of the notice.
- Indef economist Abra Alattov loudly asserts that the president is not responsible for the high price of rice and considers Jokowi's statement inappropriate
- The United States will sell its entire Northeast gasoline reserves