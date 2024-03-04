How Sisi Quadri Died – Late Actor’s Brother Reveals

Muktar Oyebamiji, the brother of famous comic actor Tolani Oyebamiji, popularly known as Sisi Quadri, has revealed how he died.

In an interview with BBC On Saturday, Mr Muktar said he received a distress call that the late actor had collapsed on the set.

He said that after the distress call, one of their brothers was asked to go and take him home.

Quad sidedeceasedon Friday at the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH) and was buried in his hometown, Agbowo area of ​​Iwo, Osun State.

Mr Muktar said the 44-year-old actor was admitted to a hospital, where doctors treated him for malaria.

He said: “On February 19, 2024, we received a call that he had collapsed while performing on set, and we sent one of our brothers to pick him up from the spot. On February 18, he sent us money, expressing his wish that we dig a borehole as this would mark February 22 the first anniversary of our mother's death. So, he had a borehole dug for our mother last year, and to commemorate the anniversary of her death, he sent us money to dig a new borehole, which we immediately started working on.

“During his visit on February 21, he mentioned that he was not feeling well and we immediately took him to the hospital. Upon arrival, he underwent tests which revealed he was suffering from malaria and received treatment accordingly. He also complained of an ulcer and was also treated. He was released on February 26.

Rest

Mr Muktar said the late actor did not get enough rest due to the demands of his job.

He mentioned that they made sure he got some rest when he got home from a shoot.

He said the late Sisi Quadri had planned to move to another place after his discharge from the hospital, but the family stopped him from doing so.

“We switched off his mobile phone on February 21 when he arrived in Iwo, Osun State, so that no one could contact him, thereby allowing him to rest. We have no ulterior motives.

“We didn’t want this to happen; he was not resting. When he prepared to go elsewhere, we insisted that he stay and on February 28, he started feeling unwell again. We immediately took him to the hospital, where he was treated for hiccups. But when the treatment failed to yield any results, we were referred to the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) for further treatment for hiccups. We got a reference letter and left.

The late actor's brother further stated that he (late Sisi Quadri) transferred money to them while they were on their way to LAUTECH.

READ ALSO:President Tinubu mourns Nollywood actors Mr. Ibu and Sisi Quadri

“He was the one who transferred the money to our account in case we needed it once we arrived at LAUTECH. He even gave us 300,000 naira in cash in his car in case we needed it. He transferred 1 million Naira to us.

As we were about to enter Ogbomoso, the police stopped us and asked us for money. He told them to go and meet the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to ask for money. It was not a serious illness and when we arrived at LAUTECH he got out of the car and walked with his legs.

Regrets

The late actor's brother said he was saddened by the fact that Sisi Quadri passed away shortly after their mother passed away.

He said it was not the right time for the comic actor to die.

Sisi Quadri, who became famous for his role in Seranko Seniyan (2004), has acted in various films including Aje Ni Eegun, My Mother, My Mother's Son, Oluwa-Burna and most recently in the series Anikulapo.

He also appeared in a skit with Mr. Macaroni, Isbae U and others.