Best Red Carpet Style Photos: Updated Daily!





Taraji P. Henson dazzled Los Angeles in a sequinned dress while Millie Bobby Brown lit up New York in a plated dress and Ellie Goulding flaunted her abs in London. See how these global stars dressed up for premieres, galas and more on the coasts and across the Atlantic. The photo gallery ahead will give you a glimpse of all the can't-miss outfits of the week, all in one place.



Taraji P Henson Taraji P. Henson.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images



In Los Angeles, Taraji P. Henson walked the red carpet at the American Black Film Festival Honors in a strapless sequinned Nicole by NF dress, Alex Bittar jewelry and copper Gianvito Rossi heels.



Millie Bobby Brown Millie Bobby Brown.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images



“A lady in a dress“, is how Millie Bobby Brown aptly described her custom Louis Vuitton armor dress worn at Lady world premiere in New York





Dua Lipa Dua Lipa.

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty



Dua Lipa wore three sexy leather looks to the 2024 Brit Awards in London, including this daring Versace number with a plunging neckline paired with Aquazzura heels on the carpet.



Cate Blanchett Cate Blanchett.

Molophoto/imageSPACE/Shutterstock



Cate Blanchett pulled off the ultimate monochrome look in a chrome Fendi suit and Louis Vuitton earrings at the ASC Awards in Beverly Hills, California.





Issa Rae Issa Rae.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images



Issa Rae looked stunning in this one-shoulder ruched dress with a thigh-high slit at the American Black Film Festival Honors in Los Angeles.



Day before Day before.

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty



Eve thanked her glam squad for dressing her like this sexy latex dress Atsuko Kudo and Bulgari jewelry for the 2024 Brit Awards. She paired the design with Christian Louboutin heels and a Lulu Guinness lip-shaped clutch.





Awkwafina Awkwafina.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images



Awkwafina opted for color blocking with a pink Georges Hobeika mini dress adorned with red feathers on the front. Kung Fu Panda 4 premiere in Los Angeles. Jennifer Meyer's silver heels and earrings matched the bling on her dress.



Amber Riley Amber Riley.

Mireya Acimiento/Getty Images



Amber Riley paired her mirror-plated dress designed by Angel Brinks with a handbag and metallic platforms for the amfAR Palm Beach Gala in Florida.





Kylie Minogue Kylie Minogue.

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty



Kylie Minogue made a fashion statement at the 2024 Brit Awards. Her dress featured a strapless velvet bodice with a high-flying skirt with slits that cascaded down to her sparkling heels.



Dionne Warwick Dionne Warwick.

Mireya Acimiento/Getty Images



Dionne Warwick, 83, looked radiant in a sequinned blue suit and dazzling clear boots at the amfAR Palm Beach Gala in Florida.





Charli Charlie XCX.

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty



While tons of stars at the 2024 Brit Awards in London opted for all-black looks, Charli XCX stood out in a pastel Marni dress with a sheer corset top.



Ricki Lake Lake Ricki.

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images



After opening up about her health journey, Ricki Lake hit the carpet at the ACE Eddie Awards in Los Angeles in a sheer black top, pleated leather mini skirt and knee-high boots.





Ellie Goulding Ellie Goulding.

Dave Bennett/Getty Images



Ellie Goulding showed off her abs in a black sequin headband, maxi skirt and platforms at RAYE's BRIT Awards after-party in London. She amped up the glamor with a jacket wrapped around her elbows, gloves and a little bling.



Robin Wright Robin Wright.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images



For the Lady World premiere in New York, Robin Wright wore a long-sleeved beige dress featuring an eye-catching hourglass print.





Kris Jenner Kris Jenner.

Mireya Acimiento/Getty Images



Kris Jenner posed in a white dress with a large necklace connecting her draped neckline, along with an ivory manicure and a shimmering silver clutch at the amfAR Palm Beach Gala in Florida.



Ava DuVernay Ava DuVernay.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images



Ava DuVernay wore an embellished sweater (see: her sparkly buttons and sparkly collar) to the USC Scripter Awards in Los Angeles





Bella Thorne Bella Thorne.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images



Bella Thorne, who attended HER VOICE: A Conversation with Trailblazing Women in Mammoth, Calif., wore a camel-colored coat over a black turtleneck, cargo pants and lug-soled boots. Her bold nails took the classic look into modern territory.



Malin Akerman Malin Akerman.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic



Function meets fashion with Malin Akerman's ensemble at Kung Fu Panda 4 Premiere in Los Angeles, where the star accessorized her black and white outfit with a practical clutch.



