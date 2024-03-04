Tracker renewed for season 2 on CBS





CBS has found its first series renewal for the 2024-25 broadcast season. The network has been renewed Tracker, its drama directed by Justin Hartley, for a second season. The series launched on February 11 in television's best time slot – after the Super Bowl – and now ranks as the No. 1 show, according to the most recent Nielsen data, with 16 million cross-platform viewers. The network says Tracker is his most watched new series since The Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon made his debut in the 2017-18 season. “Tracker kicked off our first week with ratings success and kept the momentum going,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “We knew we had something special when we saw the very first cut of the series and the overwhelming audience response confirms it. We couldn't be more grateful to Justin, the talented cast, the incredible writing and production teams, and our partners at 20th Television for such compelling episodes. And of course, we are also very grateful to the millions of viewers who watch us every week. » Formerly known as The game never and based on the bestselling novel by Jeffery Deaver, Tracker was ordered to series in late 2022 after CBS put the project, with Hartley attached to star and executive produce, into development in late 2021. The renewal should be seen as a positive sign of CBS's commitment to development throughout throughout the year as broadcasting continues to focus. on strategy instead of spending millions of dollars on multiple pilot projects over a three-month period, which often doesn't allow programs to find their creative footing. The series is also a victory for Disney, whose 20th television production Tracker as part of Hartley's overall deal with the studio behind the actor's former hit series It's us. Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid and Ben Winters serve as executive producers. Tracker is the first CBS series to be renewed for the 2024-2025 broadcast cycle. The show is one of only two original rookie series to launch as part of the strike-affected 2023-2024 season, with Elsbeth after being launched last week. The pickup arrives as CBS gets carried away Blue Bloods, Bob Hearts Abishola, SWAT And Young Sheldon This year. Keep up to date with all scripted show renewals, cancellations and new orders with THRIt's a handy dashboard here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/tracker-renewed-season-2-cbs-1235842288/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos