Milton Entertainment Complex Rezoning Hearing Tuesday





GEORGETOWN — Postponed from the Jan. 20 meeting, the Sussex County Council will again consider a proposed major commercial zoning change near the intersection of the Del. 1 and Del. 16 Tuesday during its regular council meeting. Favored by politicians and business leaders, but resisted by residents during the last public session, the departmental council decided to postpone the final decision until a later meeting. Currently the parcel is zoned AG-1, primarily used for agricultural or residential purposes. The applicant, identified only by legal representative David Hutt and the business name of Rehoboth Beach-based Ocean One Holdings LLC, is seeking the zoning change to C-3, or intensive commercial use for, among other uses, a resort Entertainment. The county Planning and Zoning Commission has already approved the zoning change. In addition to supportive public comments at the time, such as those offered by Karen Falk of the Milton Chamber of Commerce, who said the proposed development was miles from Milton's downtown and residential areas, some Public officials like Rep. Stell Parker Selby, D-Milton, filed a letter in support. Dated Jan. 2, the letter states that overdevelopment is one of the reasons Rep. Selby ran for office. “So when I see a project like this that aims for smart growth with both safety and economics in mind, I’m happy to support it,” she said. Rep. Selby noted that DelDOT construction underway at the same intersection will ensure that future developments will have updated roads to accommodate increased traffic. “These letters have no value as far as I’m concerned,” resident Jack Bucchioni said. “These letters, none of them are closer to this project than me.” Mr Bucchioni said at the previous meeting he had been reprimanded by council for not having the right to comment on an unrelated development. Several others joined Mr. Bucchioni in questioning the need for this development in light of rapid growth elsewhere. “I am opposed to the urge to fill every empty piece of green property with commercial (or residential) development because it ruins the wonderful atmosphere we enjoy as citizens of Sussex County,” said Katherine Benny, of Milton, in a commentary submitted to the Council. The regular Sussex County Council meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. It can be broadcast live on Sussexcountyde.gov/council-chamber-broadcast. The board is accepting comments by phone call made via 302-394-5036 using conference code 570176.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://baytobaynews.com/stories/milton-entertainment-complex-rezoning-hearing-tuesday,129581 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos