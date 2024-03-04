Actor Observer set to headline Palladium's upstairs show

Just like the rest of us, this winter has been pretty quiet for Actor Observer, at least in terms of getting on stage and performing live shows. But as temperatures begin to rise and the unofficial hibernation period ends, the band is ready to hit the town to purge some of those pent-up frustrations and blues from New England's winter isolation. the only way he knows how.

In the midst of a series of short but powerful shows, the quintet is ready to bring its strong and energetic stage presence to the stage upstairs at the Palladium on March 9, accompanied by Brooklyn-based Semaphore and fellow New Englanders Loudsounds and Trash Rabbit. Since they last played this venue seven years ago as part of Vannas' farewell show in December 2017, the line-up has changed a bit and the band's creative journey has naturally only step up, but nonetheless frontman Greg Marquis and guitarist Nick Grieco, the latter of whom will be playing this legendary venue for the very first time and are simply thrilled for the opportunity.

We love being at the Palladium. We have so many positive memories of playing there and growing up there,” Marquis said. It’s one of the fundamental venues that helped us break into the Massachusetts music scene, so it’s truly a privilege to be able to play there.

A new chapter

Having headlined the Palladium just once in their years as a band, dating back to the release of their second EP in the early 2010s, Marquis returns to this moment with a new lens and perspective as he reflects on the fact that this is a completely different group. chapter in the band's history, as the band grew through a multitude of opportunities that presented themselves due to their work as a DIY band, and Grieco agrees that the band is in a very different place now for the better, of course.

We're definitely more calculated about things now, and I think we're taking the reins of our careers a lot more,” Grieco said. Especially with our music writing, our last release and our next release, it's like we're doing it all the way we want to now.

Even with a few partnerships over the years with labels like No Sleep Records and Party Smasher, the band has largely thrived and survived as a DIY band, continuing to put in the hours with a tight, dedicated work ethic and supportive network within the scene. it allows members to do things on their own terms these days. For this fact alone, as a DIY band always looking for ways to develop their craft, Actor Observer is quick to admit that it is both rewarding and humbling to have had the chance to be featured at the top to headline such an important stage in the Massachusetts music scene. landscape in this season of the group's history.

I remember times when we were still trying to figure things out as a band and we had performances at the Palladium that maybe weren't our best performances, because there are differences between playing in a space like a VFW or basement and play space. which has the infrastructure that the Palladium has, Marquis said. But at this point, it's just the air we breathe. We work in these venues and play in these venues, so I definitely feel more ready than ever to perform on a stage that I hold in such high regard.

Lots of momentum

After a busy year and a half thanks to the success of their 2022 full-length album, Songs For The Newly Recluse, which included a number of tours and a highly praised set at Boston Calling in 2023, the band is thrilled to be back in studio during this transition period, while awaiting the next phase. In fact, Actor Observer may be playing a new song when it comes to Worcester, and its members are excited to be able to show some love for the music they've released in the past while getting ready for the next stage of their artistic vision. .

There's definitely a lot of momentum we're feeling over the past year that we don't want to lose, and part of fueling that engine is making sure we have new music to show to people, Grieco said. I feel like everyone's motivation behind releasing three songs right now is just to make sure we get this thing out there and move on, continuing the momentum of releasing new songs. music associated with a fairly active touring schedule.

For Marquis and company, the people they have accumulated and the connections they have made are something they are proud of, and the people they surround themselves with are a deliberate and important aspect of their success on and around the scene. As such, it is equally important to foster a supportive community in which they encourage their fans to also show support for the bands they perform with.

While they may not have invented the wheel when it comes to the post-hardcore genre, the emotion and passion with which they convey their art and messages are lauded for good reason. With hearts on their sleeves, the band strives to deliver a no-holds-barred experience night after night, as Marquis frankly finds it therapeutic to be able to do what he does in the way he is able to do it , and he hopes that not only shines through what he does on stage but also brings people to the show to go along with him, although it's certainly not the easiest to do.

That may require a lot of people to leave their homes to come listen to music, Marquis said. But since it's winter and you need to remember to go outside and enjoy the sunshine, or take a walk for your mental health, I would put this in the same category. So if you're thinking about coming to the show, or even if you're hesitant to do so, do it. It will probably be good for you.

Observer Actor with Loudsounds, Semaphore, Trash Rabbit, Twelveyes and Deadwait

When: 6 p.m. March 9

Or: The Palladium, 261 Main Street, Worcester

How much: $15, LePalladium.net