End of the U2 Sphere residency; Bono dedicates “All I Want Is You” to Jill Biden

U2 wrapped up its inaugural residency at the Sphere, a $2.3 billion technical and visual marvel in Las Vegas, this weekend, capping a 40-concert run that began in September. Fittingly, the legendary band did so by coming full circle.

The shows commemorated one of U2's most successful records, the chart-topping 1991 album. Be careful baby, performed in its entirety with selected tracks from other U2 efforts over the years. To further honor the album, U2 bandmates Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Bram van den Berg (sitting in during ailing Larry Mullen Jr.'s residency) hosted Be careful baby Producer Daniel Lanois is on stage Saturday night playing guitar and singing on the track “One.”

“There would be no Be careful baby without Daniel Lanois,” Bono said as he greeted him on the back stairs with a request to the audience. “Show him your light,” and they did just that by holding up their smartphone flashes in a stunning scene. And there would be no U2 without Mullen, who received a special thank you from the band during Friday and Saturday night performances at the Sphere, located at the Venetian Resort. But it was on Friday that the following happened.

“The rumors that Larry will be playing with us tonight are unfortunately not true. But he’s here with us,” Bono said of the drummer, who spent 2023 recovering from surgery and injuries he suffered during a turbulent career. “This is the man who pinned the note on the notice board at Mount Temple Comprehensive School all those years ago. We are very grateful that he did it and that he is here with us tonight. We wish him a speedy, speedy and speedy recovery. We love you, Larry Mullen Jr.

Cameras then moved to a VIP box where Mullen was seen beaming in front of a crowd of nearly 20,000 people, as the audience erupted with cheers and chants of “Larry!” » There were other VIPs on stage for the final weekend of Sphere shows featuring U2. Rocker Lenny Kravitz watched the show Friday and Saturday night, when The Hollywood Reporter was in attendance, rock star Dave Grohl and Brett Ratner were spotted. On the mic, Bono also sent birthday wishes to Coldplay's Chris Martin and Mick Jagger's daughter Elizabeth Jagger, who both turned a year older on March 2 — and likely celebrated the birthday in Sphere .

But there was still one very special VIP in attendance. Before performing “All I Want Is You”, a song from their 1988 album Rattle and humBono had a few words to say and some news to announce about that bold name in the building.

“This song, when we wrote it, I tried to write the lyrics from the perspective of the woman or the bride, in this case, which is quite arrogant, I guess. It was a trick for me to come up with the lyrics that I was playing myself,” Bono explained. “Tonight I want to dedicate it to all the amazing women in our lives – our partners, our mothers, our daughters, all the women on the U2 team, all the amazing women in our audience that we think we know, and all the wonderful women in our audience. wonderful women in some parts of the world who are going through very difficult circumstances that we could never experience. And one woman in particular who is with us tonight, she is a teacher. She is your first lady, so this is for Jill Biden.

The audience applauded and the woman sitting nearby THR whispered, “That explains all the extra security and bomb-sniffing dogs at the VIP depot and garage.” Jill Biden landed in Las Vegas on Saturday for a campaign event in support of her husband President Biden's re-election efforts in the important swing state of Nevada, according to local reports. It's unclear whether she encountered any problems, although countless visitors to Vegas faced huge delays and canceled flights due to high winds in the area.

Saturday night's show, which kicked off at 9 p.m. after an opening DJ set by Pauli Lovejoy aka Pauli the PSM, also featured other standout moments. U2 closed the concert by playing “40”, a 1983 track by War which they previously relied on to close many concerts in the 1980s. In another opportune moment, it was the 40th show. “It’s been 40 days and 40 nights in the desert,” Bono noted. “What’s a guy with a messianic complex going to do?” Here's a song we wrote in 40 minutes. I opened the sacred text of the Psalm of David. I just read it. Those were the words.

Closer to the start of the show, Bono explained how the band felt at the end of this groundbreaking series. “Look where we’re going to work. Welcome to the last night of Be careful baby to the Sphere. Tonight we're not just getting married in an Elvis chapel, we're getting married in an Elvis cathedral. We feel very alive. I'm grateful to be alive and in a pretty flirtatious mood actually.

The mood also turned deeply political later in the evening when Bono and the band turned their attention to Alexei Navalny, something they have been doing at shows since the Russian opposition leader's death on February 16. Crowded House's hit “Don't Dream It's Over” and the song was once again included in Saturday's setlist, but became brand new thanks to Crowded House founding member Neil Finn.

“It's a well-constructed show, but since it's our last night, we wondered if it would be nice to experiment a little on you. The idea is to record something special in honor of Alexei Navalny's widow, Yulia, who continues the fight against Vladimir Putin for a free and free Russia, which is what we want for the Russian people. announced Bono while preparing for this special moment. “The other day we got a wonderful email from Neil Finn, who wrote this stunningly beautiful song and he attached to the email a version of this song where he said we could play or whatever we wanted. It's a new version that he did, and we thought if we were going to record it, well, maybe if you were on that recording and we could do of this session the recording session of the last night and dedicate it to Yulia.

He called the track a “song about freedom” and before he began, he made a request to the audience. “Let's try to record this if we can.” Neither side has spoken to our record labels so this may be the only recording that ever existed, so please get out your phones and send this to anyone who loves the freedom you know,” Bono said of the recording, seen in its entirety below. “And maybe send it to some people who don't — there's a few around.”

U2 performs at the Sphere in Las Vegas during the band's residency to open the venue. Ross Stewart/Courtesy of U2

Following the U2: UV baby warning residence, the Irish rockers are said to focus their attention on a very rock album. As for Sphere, U2 will be replaced on the calendar with upcoming dates by Dead & Company, Phish and other special events like Darren Aronofsky's immersive cinema experience. Postcard from Earth.