Rita Moreno denounces 'horrible' women in Hollywood and Trump on 'The View'

Rita Moreno didn't let mean girls stop her success in Hollywood. The legendary actress appeared on “The View” Monday to promote her new film “The Prank,” in which she plays an evil professor falsely accused of murder. She told the morning show hosts that she used “horrible” women in Hollywood that she met during her rise to fame as inspiration for the role. “I just wondered, how am I going to play this horrible person? And I thought about all the women in my life, especially in show business, who had been really horrible to me,” Moreno, 92, said. The “West Side Story” actress continued, “I said to myself, I thought, 'I'm going to use all the things that they did with me and my little Puerto Rican background,' and that's what I do .Boy was it fun.” Moreno didn't call out anyone in particular, although co-host Ana Navarro passed her a piece of paper to write down names. “The Prank” also stars Connor Kalopsis and Ramona Young, and is scheduled to premiere March 15 in limited theaters after an initial premiere at South by Southwest in 2022. Rita Moreno criticizes Trump and shares sandwich joke Elsewhere during the episode, the EGOT winner shared a “wonderful little joke” she saw, a recipe for a “Trump Sandwich.” “I saw a sign in a deli wall in Los Angeles, where I was visiting,” Moreno shared. “And it said: Trump Sandwich. And then he goes on to describe it. …Two slices of white bread, bologna and a very small pickle. The joke sparked laughter and applause in the room. Co-host Sunny Hostin praised the recipe with a “chef's kiss,” while Navarro added that the sandwich “probably sells for $399,” referring to the price of former President Donald Trump's official sneakers. Moreno shared more serious criticism of Trump later during his appearance. “I'm not about to vote for someone who has 91 indictments against him for criminal activity,” she said. “I mean, I've said enough already. It's so stupid. Look at everything Biden has accomplished.” Navarro, a Republican, agreed: “I'll take 81 years on 91 counts any day,” to which Moreno responded: “Absolutely. It's terrible!”

