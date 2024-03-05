I Prevail + Halestorm Announce Summer 2024 Co-Headline Tour Hollywood Undead + Fit For A King To Support

THE TOUR STARTS JULY 9 IN RALEIGH AND LASTS UNTIL AUGUST 17 IN LAS VEGAS

TICKETS ARE ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 8 AT 10:00 AM LOCAL TIME

Another not-to-be-missed summer 2024 tour is here! Hale's Storm And I warn will embark on a massive headlining tour this summer, produced by Live Nation. The tour kicks off July 9 in Raleigh and continues through August 17 in Las Vegas.

Hollywood Undead and Fit For A King will serve as support, making for a powerful package that will be remembered as one of the best summer 2024 lineups.

Various pre-sales start tomorrow. General on-sale is Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Get tickets here Or here. All dates are below.

“We are excited to partner with Halestorm this summer,” says I Prevail. Eric Vanlerberghe. “Touring with Halestorm is long overdue, as we admire their talent, energy and dedication to rock music, and we are thrilled to finally see it happen. This is going to be one of the best tours of the summer and one of the best we've ever done.

“Freaks, we are very proud to announce that we are joining forces with I Prevail,” says Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale. “It’s not a typical summer tour. These are two worlds colliding under one shelter for our collective armies. And offer you a show unlike anything we've done before! We have lots of surprises in store for you, so buy your tickets now for an experience none of us will forget! »

Halestorm has partnered with a mental health organization His mind live to inspire fans to pledge support that will provide free community mental health programs across the country for fans and the community at large.

HALESTORM + I PREVAIL ON TOUR:

WITH HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD + FIT FOR A KING:

7/9 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

7/11 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

7/13 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Musical Theater

7/15 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

7/16 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

7/18 Toronto, ON Budweiser Scene

07/21 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheater

7/23 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

7/24 Scranton, PA Pavilion @ Montage Mountain

7/26 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/27 York, Pennsylvania York Fair^

7/30 Mansfield, OH Incarceration*

7/31 Alpharetta, Georgia Ameris Bank Amphitheater

8/1 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

8/3 Charlotte, North Carolina PNC Music Pavilion

8/4 Franklin, Tennessee FirstBank Amphitheater

8/7 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

8/8 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

8/10 Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

8/11 Irving, Texas The Toyota Music Factory Pavilion

8/13 Denver, CO Fiddler Green Amphitheater *^

8/14 Albuquerque, New Mexico Isleta Amphitheater

08/16 Phoenix, Arizona Arizona Financial Theater

8/17 Las Vegas, NV Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort

*Festival

^Non-Living Nation Date

ABOUT HALESTORM:

Having amassed over 2.5 billion streams worldwide, Grammy Award-winning band Halestorm have gone from the childhood dream of siblings Lzzy and Arejay Hale to one of rock's most successful bands. famous people of the last two decades. More recently, the group released Back from the deadtheir fifth full-length studio album which has totaled over 100 million streams worldwide. rolling stone called the title track a “biting yet cathartic screamer about overcoming all obstacles, and this song and The Steeple marked their fifth and sixth number ones, respectively, at rock radio. Associated Press said the album would definitely be in the running for best hard rock/metal album of the year. Their previous album, Vicious, earned the band their second Grammy nomination, for Best Hard Rock Performance for the song Uncomfortable, the band's fourth place at rock radio, and led Loudwire to name Halestorm Rock Artist of the Decade in 2019. Led by the The incomparable Lzzy Hale featuring drummer Arejay Hale, guitarist Joe Hottinger and bassist Josh Smith, Halestorm's music has earned multiple Platinum and Gold certifications from the RIAA, and the band has established a reputation as a powerful live musical force, headlining sold-out shows and topping festival bills around the world. world and share the stage with icons such as Heaven & Hell, Alice Cooper, Joan Jett and Judas Priest. Additionally, Lzzy was named Gibson's first female brand ambassador and served as host of the show “A Year in Music” on AXS TV.

ABOUT I PREVAIL:

I Prevail has established itself as the precursor of the genre in the 21st century. Their latest release TRUE POWER, once again produced by Tyler Smyth, features the kind of stadium-sized riffs that will knock your teeth right out of your gums and unforgettable, extremely catchy melodies that will camp out in your brain for weeks at a time. The band also alternately mixes screamed vocals that sound like they're crawling from the depths of hell with soaring, emotional vocals and heartfelt, intimate lyrics that go so deep they touch the marrow. The end result is an album that resonates with the listener in the most personal way. Rising to arena level and receiving two Grammy nominations for Best Rock Album for Trauma and Best Metal Performance for crushing lead single “Bow Down,” I Prevail proved they were built to last. To date, they've amassed more than 4.1 billion streams worldwide, are approaching 716 million views on YouTube, and have seen the singles “Hurricane” and “Bad Things” top Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart in 2020 and 2022 respectively. A number of their singles and albums Lifelines have now been certified Gold and Platinum, and have been praised by press around the world, including Forbes, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter and NPR. I Prevail asserts its place among the elite of the genre.

ABOUT HOLLYWOOD LIVING DEAD:

Formed in 2005, Hollywood Undead have steadily moved toward under-the-radar mainstream dominance with unprecedented success for a modern band. Before the current genre-less, playlist-less boom, they challenged stylistic boundaries from day one by integrating rap, rock and electronica. The group will hit the road again in fall 2023 with hip hop legend Tech N9ne co-headlining the HOLLYWOOD & N9NE tour in support of their 8th studio album, Hotel Kalifornia.

ABOUT A KING:

Fit For A King's musical style is rooted in metal and hardcore and enhanced by hypnotic choruses. After the LP in small groups Creation/Destruction [2013]they made four consecutive Top 5 debuts on the Top Hard Rock Albums Chart with Slave to nothing [2014], Death Grip [2016], Dark Skies [2018]And The path [2020]. The latter scored their first Top 10 on the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart. Additionally, the group has collaborated with other heavy hitters such as August Burns Red and We Came As Romans. They have generated nearly 435 million streams during their career and have toured with Pierce the Veil, I Prevail, The Devil Wears Prada, Motionless in White and many others. Their last The hell we create is out now via Solid State Records.

