The True/False Film Fest 2024 offered entertainment and enlightenment

A person can take any number of paths in a given year. True/False Film Festival.

In impromptu street corner meetings and coffee deliberations, friends praise or wonder about a handful of titles that slipped through your schedule. It is impossible to see All.

But no matter what moviegoers saw at this year's festival, which ended Sunday night, they discovered stories that will stay with them. Whether you too spent the weekend in darkened movie theaters or are just curious about what True/False entails, here's the path I took through the Colombian Nonfiction Film Festival, International fame.

“It’s going to be big.” provided an uplifting start to my in-person festival. Director Thomas Charles Hyland accompanies neurodivergent Australian teenagers to prepare a school musical about one of their country's pop music legends. The film avoids stereotypes and trappings, presents these characters in three dimensions and celebrates their innate and evolving strengths.

“Girls” continued in a moving direction; the film both paints a deeply intimate portrait of prisoners and their families and quietly condemns the details of the for-profit prison system that increases the distance between these loved ones.

Several of this year's True/False stories take place over a decade or more. “Yintah” is among them, chronicling the sustained inner fire of Indigenous leaders who, for the sake of their beloved home, confront big oil and gas companies and the Canadian government head-on. The film has a legitimate fury and a righteous soul.

More than anything, I crave True/False films that rearrange my expectations, leaving me even more unsure of my beliefs. “Look me in the eyes” fits that bill, as director Lana Wilson sits patiently alongside New York psychics and their clients, weighing each spirit in the room to assess what's really going on and whether the truth even matters at all observing the healing so often passed between two sensitive and searching souls.

This year's True Life Fund film, “Three promises” takes a significant approach to archival filmmaking as Yousef Srouji brings together footage his mother took in the early 2000s in Palestine. The film proves timely and, unfortunately, quite timeless as it attempts to make sense of how families cope when their home movies turn into war films.

“Gwetto,” from True Vision Award winner Michael Andrianaly, is both a dynamic documentary and a meditation on displacement. Spending waking and near-sleeping moments with young immigrants working at a car wash, his film tackles questions he never planned to answer, wondering if they are really the right questions.

Often, True/False offers viewers a concrete, integrated look at a generational story. “Union,” from veteran True/False directors Stephen Maing and Brett Story, beats to the beat of Chris Smalls and the Amazon Labor Union as they lead the fight against a global giant.

Located in Missouri, “The State of Girls” forms an entertaining, sometimes infuriating and ultimately hopeful look at OUR future. The high school students who come together for this civics program learn about themselves, their world, and the special frustration of being treated as something less than a boy. Their collective movement inspires.

“A photographic memory” plays like a quintessential True/False film. Director Rachel Elizabeth Seed manipulates light and shadow, sifts past and present, and considers the spiritual properties of art itself, all while constructing the memory of her late mother, a brilliant photographer and journalist, to from the work she left behind.

Now, some True/False superlatives to reward.

Favorite musical moments at this year's Vrai/Faux

Several films at the festival contained powerful musical moments. Chief among them: when Eugene, a wounded psychic, transforms into a beautiful rendition of Billy Joel's “And So It Goes” in the coda to “Look Into My Eyes.”

The audience is rewarded when Halle finally gets her signature “You're the Voice” moment in “This is Going to Be Big.” And the “Daughters” scene on “Sea of ​​Love” highlights the stark differences between incarcerated men and their little daughters and shows what binds them together.

True/False creates a dynamic rotation of bands and buskers each year, and it was a pleasure to hear Daniel Villarreal unite Central and Central American music live, in person; to catch Colombians like Ruth Auff And Rae Fitzgerald, the latter, rightly, presented as a “local legend”; and find the Austin rockers back Good looks.

Big moments in the True/False Q&A

True/False Q&A sessions with filmmakers can add context and color to films, depending on the quality of the questions asked. Two moments from this year's post-screening discussions stood out: when Lana Wilson read a poem by Palestinian-American poet Naomi Shihab Nye, a St. Louis native; and Rachel Elizabeth Seed explaining why therapy was a necessary line item in her production's budget.

Life-size true/false characters

True/False fans know that these films give birth to real and compelling characters, people as large as life. A few favorites stood out this year.

The children are doing well: The teens in “This is Going to Be Big” and “Girls State” left me hopeful for what lies ahead.

A great Chad and dad: Chad, the fatherhood coach in “Girls,” imbued the film with wisdom. I would follow this man anywhere.

A mother of invention: Sheila Turner-Seed, the late mother and artist at the center of “A Photographic Memory,” appears as tall, as beautiful and tender as any True/False character I can remember.

The five best True/False films of this year

Again, your path and your list may diverge. But here are my five favorites from True/False 2024:

1. (tie) “Look into my eyes” and “A photographic memory”: Both films immediately felt worthy of the all-time True/False canon. Don't make me choose between them, I won't.

3. “Yintah”: The amount of soul and power on screen was astounding. The film's makers captured the boredom of fighting environmental degradation, but it's important that viewers embrace this resilient and necessary boredom moving forward.

4. “It’s going to be big”: A deeply personal work of art that will please everyone without pandering.

5. “The State of Girls”: Sometimes the choice of circuit is the right choice. Directors Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine demonstrate deep affection for their subjects, showcasing their intelligent personalities.

