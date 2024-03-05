Daniel Day-Lewis remains retired: he 'says he's done'





It appears that Daniel Day-Lewis is seriously considering retirement from acting and will not be returning, at least according to his longtime director, Jim Sheridan. The Irish filmmaker directed three of Day-Lewis' most notable films: “My Left Foot” (1989), “In the Name of the Father” (1993) and “The Boxer” (1997). Day-Lewis won the Academy Award for Best Actor for “My Left Foot” and was also nominated for “In the Name of the Father.” “He says he’s done.” I keep talking to him,” Sheridan told ScreenDaily on the theme of Day-Lewis' retirement. “I would love to do something with him again. He's like everyone else. He opens the streamers and there are seven thousand choices, none of them good. The film has been moved from public domain to private domain – you have a remote control, you can stop it. It's not the same experience. It would be great to see Daniel come back and do something because he's so good. Day-Lewis announced his retirement from acting in June 2017, several months before the release of Paul Thomas Anderson's “Phantom Thread.” This film, which earned Day-Lewis another Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, turned out to be his last film. “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer work as an actor,” the actor’s spokesperson said in a statement at the time. “He is immensely grateful to all his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on the matter. » Later reflecting on her decision in an interview with W magazine, Day-Lewis said that “before taking [‘Phantom Thread’]I didn't know I was going to stop playing. Part of the reason Day-Lewis announced his retirement in a public statement was that he would have a harder time getting by. He wanted to “draw a line” in the sand and develop concrete plans to gradually withdraw from Hollywood. “I knew it wasn’t customary to issue a statement,” Day-Lewis said. “But I wanted to draw a line. I didn't want to get dragged into another project. My whole life I've talked about how I should stop acting out, and I don't know why it was different this time, but the urge to stop took root in me, and it became a constraint. It was something I had to do. Day-Lewis recently attended the National Board of Review awards show and reunited with his “Gangs of New York” director Martin Scorsese, who fueled rumors that the actor might not retire by teasing a future collaboration between them. “Thank you, Daniel. Receiving this honor from Daniel is simply an honor in itself,” said Scorsese while accepting the Best Director award. “We've made two films together and it's one of the greatest experiences of my life, I have to say it. Maybe it's time to do one more. Maybe! He's the best.” Day-Lewis would follow his Oscar win for Sheridan's “My Left Foot” with two more wins in the category thanks to “There Will Be Blood” and “Lincoln.”

