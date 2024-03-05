Conservative-backed lawsuit targets so-called diversity quotas in Hollywood | American television





CBS Studios and its parent company Paramount have been sued by a Seal Team writer, alleging discrimination related to the networks' diversity quotas, in what is likely the opening lawsuit against efforts to improve diversity in Hollywood following the Supreme Court's decision to dismantle positive discrimination. Brian Beneker, storyline coordinator for Seal Team, filed the suit Wednesday in federal court in California and is represented by a legal group funded by former Trump adviser and far-right anti-immigration activist Stephen Miller. Beneker alleges that he was repeatedly denied a writing position on the show after implementing an illegal race and gender balance policy that supported the hiring of less qualified applicants who were members of more privileged groups, namely women, racial minorities and those who identify as LGBTQ+. He is seeking at least $500,000 and a court order making him a full-time producer of the show and prohibiting any other hiring practices based on diversity. Beneker is represented by the America First Legal Foundation, which, supported by Miller, filed complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging diversity practices at companies that violate employment guidelines. civil rights against major corporations such as Starbucks, McDonald's and Morgan Stanley. Beneker's lawsuit against CBS is the first such action against an entertainment company, according to the hollywood reporter. The lawsuit comes less than a year after the Supreme Court ruled against affirmative action in Students for Fair Admissions v Harvard. In that case, the court ruled that the university's diversity guidelines for admission, which included race, violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. Although the ruling did not directly affect the companies, which are governed by separate sets of federal and state anti-discrimination laws, experts expect a wave of lawsuits against companies' diversity practices. Beneker, who has worked as a script coordinator for Seal Team since 2017 and occasionally writes a few episodes as a freelancer, alleges in the complaint that he was repeatedly not hired as a head writer in favor of black candidates or female, who, according to him, had less experience. According to the complaint, when Beneker asked a superior in 2019 why a Black writer was hired instead of him, he was told that CBS had to meet diversity quotas for its writers' room. He further claims that since 2020, when Bedeker said he was assured he would get a job, the show has hired six additional writers, all women. During Season 6 (around May 2022), two assistant writers, without any writing credits, were hired as editors, the complaint states. The first of these two recruits was black. The second identified as a lesbian. According to CBS Entertainment Group CEO George Cheeks in a 2022 interview, the network has set a goal for all primetime series writers' rooms to be at least 40% minorities for the year. 2021-2022 season, and that 17 of the 21 shows are broadcast. or exceeded this objective. This goal has been increased to half of all series for 2022-2023, as part of an effort to more accurately reflect diversity both on screen and behind the camera. The suit claims that such practices have created a situation in which heterosexual white men require additional qualifications (including military experience or previous writing credits) to be hired as editors compared to their non-white peers. , LGBTQ or feminine. The complaint alleges violations of the Civil Rights Act of 1866, which prohibits racial discrimination in entering into private contracts, and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employment discrimination based on race, gender, religion and other characteristics. The complaint further questions the legality of corporate diversity, equity and inclusion programs that specifically address race, many of which were implemented or strengthened after the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

