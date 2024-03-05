Hollywood Casino Employee Recalls When Armed Robbery Suspect Demanded Money





LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) – A Hollywood Casino employee resigned over safety concerns after she says she was held at gunpoint during a March 2 armed robbery. Erica Fryer was working when a suspect, identified by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office as Daniel Birdseye, 39, approached her workplace. I turned around to makeover and the guy was standing there next to me with a gun, and he said, Open the damn drawers now. I don't play, Fryer said. She said after seeing the gun, she opened the drawer and Birdseye punched their registers. Fryer said the 39-year-old man had a bag he was putting money into. To get out of the casino with the money, Fryer says Birdseye took an employee hostage. He took one of us hostage and forced him to take him out of the building, Fryer remembers. He knew this guy wasn't a newbie, so apparently he spotted us. Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said Birdseye was apprehended with the help of a drone and K-9 officers. The suspect fled to the Oxbow area, just east of the casino here, it's kind of river bottom, kind of rough terrain, so very useful to have the drone there and the dog to track the subject, the sheriff said. Fryer said she decided to quit her job at the casino after management explained how the suspect entered the building. They told us how he got in and as it stands it's not safe, Fryer said. So if he could do it, then anyone can do it, and what would the next guy say who does it, he won't shoot you. Sheriff McHenry said Birdseye was booked into the Dearborn County Jail after midnight Sunday. Prosecutors say they will meet late Monday morning to finalize his charges. Birdseye is scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m. on March 5, according to Dearborn/Ohio County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens. FOX19 NOW reached out to Hollywood Casino for a statement, and this was released by General Manager Mike Galle: While we cannot comment on the specifics of yesterday's events, we are extremely grateful for the decisive response of many team members, law enforcement and Indiana Gaming Commission staff to protect our customers and our staff. Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg remains open and operating under our normal business hours. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it. Do you have a photo or video of a news report? Send it's ours here with a brief description. Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.

