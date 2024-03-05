IATSE, Teamsters & Basic Crafts begin contract negotiations with AMPTP: what to expect

From one 'hot summer of work' to another: Workers at the bottom of the line will sit down with Hollywood studios on Monday to begin negotiations on new film and television contracts.

All eyes, metaphorically speaking, are on the Sherman Oaks offices of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, as IATSE and Hollywood Basic Crafts join arms to discuss pension and health plans – the first step in a long negotiation process that will probably continue well. in summer.

“Their fight is our fight. It’s really clear and simple,” IATSE International President Matthew Loeb told Deadline ahead of the negotiations. “We have the same benefit plans. THE [IATSE] Teamsters and Basic Craft children live on the same streets, play together, and go to the same schools. We are same. We are workers.

Although Monday marks the official start of negotiations, sources tell Deadline that IATSE has already held preliminary discussions with the Carol Lombardini-led AMPTP last month.

In addition to IATSE and Teamsters Local 399, other guilds participating in these joint negotiations are the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 40 (IBEW), International Workers Union Local 724 of North America (LiUNA!), the United Association of Plumbers, Local 78 (UA) and the International Association of Plasterers and Cement Masons (OPCMIA) Local 755.

All current contracts expire on July 31 and IATSE has already made it clear that it is not interested in an extension. It may seem like a long time to reach an agreement, but the process is significantly more complicated than those that took place last year with the WGA, DGA and SAG-AFTRA.

Here's what to expect from the months-long collective bargaining process.

Staging

This is a particularly crucial round of negotiations, especially for IATSE, which ended with its controversial 2021 contract being negotiated after multiple extensions – an unpopular decision among rank-and-file members.

After a six-month negotiation process, this agreement was finally ratified, but union leaders were severely reprimanded when Los Angeles locals rejected the agreement by a razor-thin margin in the popular vote.

Although IATSE members authorized a strike during these negotiations, leaders decided not to walk away from the table, but to negotiate for another month before reaching an agreement.

During the 2021 talks, the 13 IATSE West Coast locals collectively chose to opt out of individual negotiations in 2021 to facilitate general negotiations. It has been six years since local specific needs were met, so this will be a big priority this time.

The IATSE extensions also delayed the Teamsters' negotiations, prompting the Teamsters to also agree to several contract extensions before finally sitting down with the AMPTP in December, nearly six months after the scheduled expiration of this contract. It took them about a month to reach an agreement.

Wages and job security will certainly be at the center of negotiations this time around, especially given the corrosive effects of inflation and the rising cost of living. Union workers below the line “have had a very difficult few years” between pandemic-related shutdowns and work stoppages due to last summer's double strikes, a union source told Deadline.

The 2021 deal guaranteed additional funding for health and retirement plans as well as a 3% minimum wage increase each year for the duration of the contract.

“It is more important than ever that we reach an agreement that will continue to create a good quality of life for people and truly protect our benefits… [to] ensuring that people can have careers in this business and support families in this business,” the source added.

Negotiations process

The guilds will begin with general negotiations for the basic agreement, which will include provisions regarding their joint film industry pension and health plans.

This is the first time since 1988 that core trades have jointly negotiated MPI benefits with IATSE.

In this phase of negotiations, one of the provisions that the guilds will advocate is a residual distribution, likely similar to those obtained by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA in their contracts. Although below-the-line workers do not receive residual pay individually, employers contribute the equivalent of residual pay to guild benefit plans.

The guilds will also discuss ways to diversify funding for pension and health plans, which were significantly reduced last year while most scripted productions were shut down.

Once these general negotiations are complete, the other unions will step aside as each of IATSE's 13 locals will also have the chance to negotiate the terms of their specific sections of the guild's basic agreement over the coming weeks.

IATSE will then resume general negotiations on other areas of its basic agreement, including meal breaks and rest periods. The guild made the decision to let the locals lead the charge since they did not negotiate during the last cycle.

If there are local issues that are not resolved during this round of negotiations, Deadline understands that they will be added to the priority list for general negotiations.

The union will also need to negotiate the videotape agreement, which also applies to each of the 13 locals, as well as the regional standards agreement, which applies to the vast majority of the rest of the country.

Much like last year's contract negotiations, artificial intelligence is sure to be a hot topic throughout the negotiations. Loeb previously called it a “crucial issue” for her members, while Teamsters Local 399 boss Lindsay Dougherty stressed that guardrails around the use of autonomous vehicles would be key to her.

Deadline has learned that Local 399 does not plan to begin local-specific contract negotiations until early June. The guild has not yet surveyed its members on priority issues, although it plans to do so this month.

Even if there is a rough timeline, unions should at least discuss most general issues simultaneously. As Loeb told Deadline over the weekend, there is “no world where we make a deal on benefits and not salaries or vice versa.”

Strike climate

Neither Loeb nor Dougherty minced words in warning that their members were not afraid to strike, if necessary, but is Hollywood really on the verge of another summer of work stoppages?

No strike authorization vote has taken place yet this year, although Loeb recently told Deadline that “it's still possible.”

According to sources, Local 399 is also waiting a while before evaluating whether to call for a strike authorization vote, rather than obtaining one preemptively as SAG did- AFTRA last year.

At Sunday's union rally to kick off negotiations, Dougherty told the crowd that it would be up to the studios to decide whether there would be another strike this summer. As expected, she also warned that their divide-and-conquer tactics would not work against their united front.

Speaking to Deadline, Dougherty added that she thinks “studios have learned a lot of lessons from the last year because just saying no isn't going to be enough anymore.”

“Enough is enough,” she said. “I think they understand that, but I recognize that they are a formidable opponent, and they are going to challenge us, and we are going to have to push to get to a point where this is the right contract for our members. … They're going to give us a fight, but I think they won't take it to the same degree as last year.

It may seem like things are primed for another round of strikes, but sources tell Deadline that both sides are doing what they can to prevent that from happening.

Deadline learns that AMPTP does not have a number in mind and is prepared to be flexible with unions below the line on the cost of their demands.

On the union side, a source said: “We are not negotiating for a strike, we are negotiating for an agreement. But it must be a deal that members deserve and will ratify, because ultimately the power is in their hands.”

In this context and in the week leading up to the Oscars, IATSE, the Teamsters and other Basic Crafts should meet daily with AMPTP for discussions. With the usual positions and postures expected for today's first session, the parties are also expected to establish a road map for their negotiations, and subgroups will likely be established to tackle specific topics head-on.

Welcome to the Spring of quivering work.