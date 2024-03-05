Entertainment
How Harry and Meghan burned bridges in Hollywood
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fled royal life in 2020 and moved to the United States, they were “hot property” in Hollywood.
But four years later, some in the industry believe the Montecito-based royal family has “worn out their welcome,” according to a new report from the entertainment outlet. The wrap. As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in the midst of another major rebranding, The Wrap reports that they squandered opportunities with Spotify, Netflix and other companies to become powerful media moguls, failing until now. 'now on their promise to produce successful, award-winning films. high-impact documentary series and podcasts,
What went wrong? According to The Wrap, King Charles III's renegade son and his former American television actress wife have aggravated “a long list of exhausted agents, producers and other industry veterans” with their “desire for control.” with an iron fist, combined with a lack of control.” experience.” Their problems in Hollywood appear to mirror what's happening at their own production company, Archewell, which has seen a revolving door of executives, The Wrap also said.
Everything with them was heavy and complicated because they wanted total control, a Hollywood designer who worked with the couple told The Wrap.
Another insider, who claimed to know about Archewell's management problems, agreed, telling The Wrap that the couple proved so stubborn that they alienated others. It seems like they just want what they want and don’t take advice,” the source said.
The reported difficulties of working with Harry and Meghan became evident last June, when their $20 million deal with Spotify collapsed and Bill Simmons, Spotify executive and founder of podcast network The Ringer, called them “(expletive) crooks.” For the money and resources Spotify reportedly pumped into their Sussex investment, the couple only delivered 12 episodes of Meghan's “Archetypes” podcast.
I have to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try to help him with a podcast idea. It's one of my best stories, Simmons said on his eponymous podcast. A report from Bloomberg's Soundbite newsletter revealed that Harry had the curious idea of doing podcast interviews with Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump about their childhood trauma.
Meanwhile, the couple's $100 million deal with Netflix may be running out of steam, according to The Wrap, even though Bela Bajaria, the streaming company's chief content officer, said in early February that they had “a few things unscripted projects that they work on.”
The Sussexes' deal with Netflix has so far mostly spawned their late 2022 series, “Harry and Meghan,” which has been a “legitimate” hit, The Wrap said. It set a record for the biggest debut of a Netflix documentary with a total of 81.6 million hours watched in its first four days of availability, representing more than 28 million households that watched it. watched, The Wrap also said.
But critics say the docuseries generated a lot of buzz because it focused on the couple revealing royal secrets about their difficult relationship with Harry's family, from whom they are estranged. At the same time, producing “Harry and Meghan” was “difficult,” The Wrap also said. A source said dealing with the couple was “a nightmare” because they were fiercely protective of how their story was told. “Harry and Meghan made the process of working together very difficult, to the point where there was no collaboration at all,” the source said.
Netflix also produced the highly rated “Heart of Invictus,” which focused on Harry’s international games for wounded service men and women. But other projects have been scrapped or are far from being in production, The Wrap said.
Taking on Harry and Meghan was a big coup for Netflix, UK-based PR and branding expert Mark Borkowski told The Wrap. It probably got a lot of attention and subscriptions, but they (Harry and Markle) never delivered on their promises.
As for the couple's rebranding, this isn't their first effort to find new ways to promote themselves as entertainment innovators, humanitarians, or global thought leaders. Last month the couple launched Sussex.com, their third website in four years, and their representatives said it would bring together their various charitable and business activities under one roof.
Critics say the Sussex.com site primarily serves to amplify the couple's ties to their titles as Duke and Duchess, as well as to the monarchy, even after spending recent years claiming the institution was dysfunctional, out of touch. , cruel and perhaps racist. .
Perhaps as part of this rebranding, Harry showed his desire to repair relationships with his family, taking a quick trip to London to visit his father last month after he was diagnosed with cancer and telling Good Morning America about his “love” for his family. . People claiming to be Harry's friends also floated to The Times of London the idea that he might temporarily return to royal duties to help while his father underwent cancer treatment. But sources close to Prince William immediately dismissed the idea, saying the heir to the throne remains “so angry” over Harry's attacks on the monarchy that he would block any attempt by his brother to return to the Firm .
Meanwhile, Meghan hopes to venture into podcasting again, announcing that she has signed a deal with Lemonada Media to produce a new show and rebroadcast her Archetypes podcast. However, the company is small, unlike Spotify, and is not expected to generate a big salary, The Wrap said.
Meghan could also try to revamp her look and reputation by hiring a stylist, in the hopes that such a collaboration could be “the first step towards something bigger” – even launching her own fashion line, according to A new report in Puck, another industry news site. Her new stylist is Montecito neighbor Jamie Mizrahi, who has also worked as a stylist for Adele and, more recently, Jennifer Lawrence.
Puck writer Lauren Sherman said Meghan has probably needed a stylist for a while. She works alone, resulting in “wrinkled clothes and a slightly off fit,” including her Givenchy wedding dress, Sherman said.
Although Meghan's fans don't seem to mind (the items she wears in public sell out quickly online), the fashion industry has so far wanted nothing to do with her, Sherman said. Dior went so far as to release a statement last summer, denying reports that they wanted to sign her to be their next spokesperson. “The fact that (Dior) even bothered to quell a swirling rumor suggests they were desperate to get it quashed,” Sherman said.
But as Sherman, The Wrap and others have pointed out, Harry and Meghan need to make money, not only to pay the mortgage and upkeep on their $14 million Montecito mansion, but also to finance their security and their stated desire to live like multi-millionaires. , if not billionaires.
Unfortunately for Harry and Meghan, they may only be able to make money by getting involved in projects that exploit their ties to the royal family, Borkowski told The Wrap.
“They create a lot of columns, but do people want content from them unless it reveals something extraordinary (about themselves or the British royal family)? » said Borkowski. I don't know what more they can reveal.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mercurynews.com/2024/03/04/nightmare-how-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-burned-bridges-in-hollywood/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How Harry and Meghan burned bridges in Hollywood
- Google's latest Pixel Drop lets users post high-quality photos and videos to Instagram
- M5.3 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan: EMSC – CGTN
- Turkey's energy dependence on Russia increases with plans to collaborate on a second nuclear power plant
- The Rubymar carried fertilizer that threatens the Red Sea, according to the United States
- IATSE, Teamsters & Basic Crafts begin contract negotiations with AMPTP: what to expect
- Cricket fans call for change over 'joke' details in Australia's Test triumph over NZ
- Southern Illinois Salukis – Official Athletic Site
- Hollywood Casino Employee Recalls When Armed Robbery Suspect Demanded Money
- Have a Google Pixel smartphone? Get these new features now
- WA takes lead in securing RSV vaccination for infants
- Dune 2 actor is heartbroken after his scene was cut