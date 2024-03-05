How Harry and Meghan burned bridges in Hollywood

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fled royal life in 2020 and moved to the United States, they were “hot property” in Hollywood.

But four years later, some in the industry believe the Montecito-based royal family has “worn out their welcome,” according to a new report from the entertainment outlet. The wrap. As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in the midst of another major rebranding, The Wrap reports that they squandered opportunities with Spotify, Netflix and other companies to become powerful media moguls, failing until now. 'now on their promise to produce successful, award-winning films. high-impact documentary series and podcasts,

What went wrong? According to The Wrap, King Charles III's renegade son and his former American television actress wife have aggravated “a long list of exhausted agents, producers and other industry veterans” with their “desire for control.” with an iron fist, combined with a lack of control.” experience.” Their problems in Hollywood appear to mirror what's happening at their own production company, Archewell, which has seen a revolving door of executives, The Wrap also said.

Everything with them was heavy and complicated because they wanted total control, a Hollywood designer who worked with the couple told The Wrap.

Another insider, who claimed to know about Archewell's management problems, agreed, telling The Wrap that the couple proved so stubborn that they alienated others. It seems like they just want what they want and don’t take advice,” the source said.

The reported difficulties of working with Harry and Meghan became evident last June, when their $20 million deal with Spotify collapsed and Bill Simmons, Spotify executive and founder of podcast network The Ringer, called them “(expletive) crooks.” For the money and resources Spotify reportedly pumped into their Sussex investment, the couple only delivered 12 episodes of Meghan's “Archetypes” podcast.

I have to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try to help him with a podcast idea. It's one of my best stories, Simmons said on his eponymous podcast. A report from Bloomberg's Soundbite newsletter revealed that Harry had the curious idea of ​​doing podcast interviews with Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump about their childhood trauma.

Meanwhile, the couple's $100 million deal with Netflix may be running out of steam, according to The Wrap, even though Bela Bajaria, the streaming company's chief content officer, said in early February that they had “a few things unscripted projects that they work on.”

The Sussexes' deal with Netflix has so far mostly spawned their late 2022 series, “Harry and Meghan,” which has been a “legitimate” hit, The Wrap said. It set a record for the biggest debut of a Netflix documentary with a total of 81.6 million hours watched in its first four days of availability, representing more than 28 million households that watched it. watched, The Wrap also said.

But critics say the docuseries generated a lot of buzz because it focused on the couple revealing royal secrets about their difficult relationship with Harry's family, from whom they are estranged. At the same time, producing “Harry and Meghan” was “difficult,” The Wrap also said. A source said dealing with the couple was “a nightmare” because they were fiercely protective of how their story was told. “Harry and Meghan made the process of working together very difficult, to the point where there was no collaboration at all,” the source said.

Netflix also produced the highly rated “Heart of Invictus,” which focused on Harry’s international games for wounded service men and women. But other projects have been scrapped or are far from being in production, The Wrap said.

Taking on Harry and Meghan was a big coup for Netflix, UK-based PR and branding expert Mark Borkowski told The Wrap. It probably got a lot of attention and subscriptions, but they (Harry and Markle) never delivered on their promises.

As for the couple's rebranding, this isn't their first effort to find new ways to promote themselves as entertainment innovators, humanitarians, or global thought leaders. Last month the couple launched Sussex.com, their third website in four years, and their representatives said it would bring together their various charitable and business activities under one roof.

Critics say the Sussex.com site primarily serves to amplify the couple's ties to their titles as Duke and Duchess, as well as to the monarchy, even after spending recent years claiming the institution was dysfunctional, out of touch. , cruel and perhaps racist. .

Perhaps as part of this rebranding, Harry showed his desire to repair relationships with his family, taking a quick trip to London to visit his father last month after he was diagnosed with cancer and telling Good Morning America about his “love” for his family. . People claiming to be Harry's friends also floated to The Times of London the idea that he might temporarily return to royal duties to help while his father underwent cancer treatment. But sources close to Prince William immediately dismissed the idea, saying the heir to the throne remains “so angry” over Harry's attacks on the monarchy that he would block any attempt by his brother to return to the Firm .

Meanwhile, Meghan hopes to venture into podcasting again, announcing that she has signed a deal with Lemonada Media to produce a new show and rebroadcast her Archetypes podcast. However, the company is small, unlike Spotify, and is not expected to generate a big salary, The Wrap said.

Meghan could also try to revamp her look and reputation by hiring a stylist, in the hopes that such a collaboration could be “the first step towards something bigger” – even launching her own fashion line, according to A new report in Puck, another industry news site. Her new stylist is Montecito neighbor Jamie Mizrahi, who has also worked as a stylist for Adele and, more recently, Jennifer Lawrence.

Puck writer Lauren Sherman said Meghan has probably needed a stylist for a while. She works alone, resulting in “wrinkled clothes and a slightly off fit,” including her Givenchy wedding dress, Sherman said.

Although Meghan's fans don't seem to mind (the items she wears in public sell out quickly online), the fashion industry has so far wanted nothing to do with her, Sherman said. Dior went so far as to release a statement last summer, denying reports that they wanted to sign her to be their next spokesperson. “The fact that (Dior) even bothered to quell a swirling rumor suggests they were desperate to get it quashed,” Sherman said.

But as Sherman, The Wrap and others have pointed out, Harry and Meghan need to make money, not only to pay the mortgage and upkeep on their $14 million Montecito mansion, but also to finance their security and their stated desire to live like multi-millionaires. , if not billionaires.

Unfortunately for Harry and Meghan, they may only be able to make money by getting involved in projects that exploit their ties to the royal family, Borkowski told The Wrap.

“They create a lot of columns, but do people want content from them unless it reveals something extraordinary (about themselves or the British royal family)? » said Borkowski. I don't know what more they can reveal.