Here's Why Hollywood Won't Let Stars Talk to Conservative Media

Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson are on the promotional circuit for the religious drama Ordinary angels.

The stars regularly chat with journalists about their latest projects. Its marketing 101.

Swank and Ritchson even abandoned The View, arguably the most left-leaning platform in the media landscape. This appearance allowed them to reach the female audience of the story, even if the hosts criticized certain people of faith by calling them “Christian nationalists.»

So where are Swank and Ritchson's Daily Wire interviews? Outkick.com? National review? News from Breitbart? Timcast IRL? The fire? Mairie.com? PJ Media? Fox News? The Washington Times?

Hollywood to Toto?

You won't find them.

The stars spoke with MovieWeb, ScreenRant and a plethora of smaller media outlets. There's nothing wrong with casting a wide net. These sites also cater to dedicated movie buffs. But why does this network not include right-wing platforms?

Conservative news sites have very close ties to the religious community. On paper, marketers would like to capitalize on this connection, knowing that the stars will speak to people hungry for stories like Ordinary Angels.

Additionally, some conservatives are embracing Ritchson for his Amazon series, Reacher. It's one of the platform's biggest hits, featuring a hero broken out of the Reagan-era mold.

Stallone. Schwarzenegger. Ritchson?

Ritchson is a Christian and probably wouldn't mind chatting with a right-wing journalist. Swank has two Oscars to his name. She knows her fame rests on reaching audiences in both red and blue states.

They still haven't spoken to overtly conservative media outlets, according to Google News searches on the subject. The Christian Post caught Swank at the film's red carpet premiere, a press opportunity that rarely allows for more than one or two questions.

(Note: This reporter unsuccessfully requested a phone call to Ritchson for two major right-wing media outlets)

Hollywood and conservative media – like garlic to a vampire

Ordinary Angels disappointed at the box office in its opening weekend, earning $6.5 million in a market hungry for faith-friendly fare. Jesus Revolution, also from Kingdom Story Company, opened to $15.8 million last year without an Oscar-winning star like Swank.

Angels held up well in its second weekend, but still only earned $3.8 million.

Did Hollywood's conservative media blacklist cost the film a box office cost?

Ordinary Angels, from The Case for Christ director Jon Gunn, tells the story of Ed Schmitt (Ritchson), desperate to get a liver transplant for his sick little daughter. A local woman (Swank) steps in, using her charisma to raise money for the girl and do everything possible to find an organ transplant before it's too late.

The plot is catnip for Red State audiences. Faith. Family. Sacrifice. Complicated heroes.

Have they even heard about it in our tribal media landscape? There's little to no chance that conservatives will catch Swank and Ritchson making fun of Whoopi, Joy and the rest of The View hosts.

None of this should be shocking. Right-wing media rarely have access to big stars when it's time to promote a new movie or TV show. A few overtly conservative actors, like Kevin Sorbo or Jon Voight, will sit down with The Blaze or Breitbart News.

The rest? It's very rare.

Need an example of why this is important?

The 2019 drama Richard Jewell seemed perfectly suited to conservative audiences. Director Clint Eastwood's film recalls how the FBI and the media teamed up to demonize Jewell, a hero portrayed as the monster who planted a bomb at the 1996 Summer Olympics.

These dueling themes are catnip for Red State USA, but the film's marketers have ignored this rich connection, not to mention the director's right-wing nature. The film tanked at the box office, earning only $22 million despite an all-star cast and Eastwood's gravitas.

Right-wing talk show host Greg Gutfeld alluded to the problem during a 2023 conversation with podcaster Adam Carolla. The Gutfeld! The host said that Hollywood PR specialists would not allow their clients to appear on right-wing shows, even if they were very successful.

I can't tell you how many examples I have. I love your show. I can’t do it,” Gutfeld said. Plus there's the interference caused by the team, it's always the publicist. We were just looking [the talent].'

Carolla agreed and he is not overtly conservative.

Gutfeld! attracts some of the biggest audiences late at night. This apparently is not enough.

This doesn't happen in a vacuum.

Stars know that even talking to a conservative journalist could have a negative impact on their career. Actor/producer Mark Duplass shared kind words about Daily Wire co-founder and author Ben Shapiro in 2018. Duplass immediately backtracked after receiving a wave of hatred from his progressive peers.

There is a second factor here, which leads to the larger problem. Hollywood aggressively discriminates against conservatives. It's undeniable.

Alec Baldwin confirmed the sad situation, calling it unfortunate. Podcast giant Joe Rogan described how it works in a recent podcast, saying ideological uniformity behind the scenes in Hollywood is enforced with an iron fist.

Various entertainment outlets admit this from time to time, but never follow up on the issue.

The result?

Films like Ordinary Angels attract less attention and box office revenue than they otherwise would have.

We saw the same thing with Peacocks In the Know. The limited comedy series makes great fun of NPR and its far-left talents. Conservatives would find this angle appealing, arguably more so than liberal viewers. The streamer didn't reach out to right-wing media outlets to spread the word, at least considering a Google News search on the topic.

This reporter requested an interview with “In the Know” star/co-creator Zach Woods. No chance.

This week, Amazon Prime presents Ricky Stanicky, imagined by director Peter Farrelly. He's the comedy guru responsible for pre-woke smashes like Theres Something About Mary, Dumb and Dumber, and Kingpin.

Farrelly spoke out against the new restrictive comedy landscape, one of the reasons he made his latest film. The movie's poster features a fake trigger warning announcing that it's a shameless R-rated comedy.

Conservatives, exhausted by the handcuffs of woke comedy, would love to know more. Except that the film is apparently not screened by certain critics (including this journalist). We don't see interviews with Farrelly in the right-wing press either.

This reporter asked to speak with Farrelly weeks ago. No chance.

This clip with Farrelly and his “Ricky” co-star William H. Macy is the only recent interview related to the project according to a March 4 Google search. The film releases in just three days (March 7).

What are they waiting for?

The whole situation is sad but true. Hollywood would rather leave money on the table than talk to conservative media and, by extension, their audiences.