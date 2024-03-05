Olson Kundig Launches Homes at 8899 Beverly in West Hollywood





The Garden House. Olson Kundig Architectural firm based in Seattle Olson Kundig redefines the luxury residential landscape of Los Angeles. On the heels of designing a boutique luxury residential condo 8899 Beverlythe company recently unveiled its latest project related to construction: the Homes at 8899 Beverly. The 8899 Beverly luxury tower in West Hollywood has 38 custom-built residences, and the homes are a collection of eight unique custom homes located near the building along Rosewood Avenue. The homes at 8899 Beverly, like the tower, were also custom designed by Olson Kundig, who created these single-family homes with distinct and harmoniously linked architectural expressions. Homes start at $6 million and include the Concrete House, Bronze House, Wooden House, Stone House, Glass House, Brick House, Garden House and Steel House. The living room in one of the houses. Olson Kundig Located in the heart of West Hollywood's Arts and Design District, homes at 8899 Beverly offer the privacy and exclusivity of a single-family residence with access to the towers, a full range of services and amenities, including valet service. 24-hour concierge, luxury gym. , and a resort-style pool and spa, among others. The tower's amenities, including the pool and outdoor spaces, are located between the tower and homes along Rosewood Avenue. Olson Kundigs' design philosophy is to connect residents to the environment, incorporate local materials, and focus on exquisite craftsmanship. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Each home features natural materials, such as wood, stone, glass, bronze or concrete, and exudes casual California-style living through seamless indoor-outdoor access, as well as meticulous landscaping by Coen+ Partners showcasing California's native trees and flowers. The homes prioritize indoor-outdoor living. Olson Kundig While the architectural philosophy remains consistent throughout the property, the individual character of each home is shaped by its distinct architectural features, spatial layout and relationship to the surrounding landscape, explains Mike Leipart, managing partner of new development at The Agency, which manages the sale of houses. Olson Kundig curated each house based on a specific material, infusing them with their unique essence and character. Whether it's the warmth of wood, the strength of stone, or the elegance of metal, each material is carefully chosen to complement the natural surroundings and evoke a sense of harmony with the surroundings. For example, the 3,067 square foot Garden House is a serene oasis that celebrates light, air and lush green foliage. A painted metal trellis surrounds the exterior of the home and helps create a vibrant environment surrounded by nature. Each house also features different landscaping with various plants and species. The Garden House has prairie-inspired trees, like mission olive trees and floss trees; and vibrant flowers and shrubs including Anemone Clematis, Blue Star Creeper and Muhly Flamingo. The houses are bathed in natural light. Olson Kundig The Wood House, however, is filled with warmth and influenced by the tranquility of Japanese Zen-style gardens with bamboo, Japanese black pines and Japanese maples. He uses wood in many forms and finishes. There is shou sugi ban cladding (a Japanese wood charring technique) and warm wooden features throughout the house. Another good example is the concrete house, which uses concrete formed on site and cast on site on the exterior with exposed structural steel. Above all, the houses present unique interiors and design elements that make them their own. The eight houses are located near the tower. Olson Kundig Living in the West Hollywood Design District offers an unparalleled lifestyle that seamlessly blends urban sophistication and effortless convenience, says Leipart. From gourmet destinations and chic boutiques to upscale bars and artisan cafes, everything you need is just steps away. Sales are officially launched for the Houses of 8899 Beverly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/emmareynolds/2024/03/04/olson-kundig-launches-the-houses-at-8899-beverly-in-west-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos