How Hollywood strikes could test box office forecasts: IMAX CEO

According to Comscore, Dune: part two recorded the best opening weekend for 2024, with $81.5 million in domestic ticket sales. However, strikes could continue to pose a threat as IATSE, Teamsters Local 399 and Hollywood Basic Crafts begin negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Richard Gelfond, CEO of IMAX (IMAX), joins the live show alongside Yahoo Finance Reporter Alexandra Canal to discuss the domestic box office landscape and how IMAX fits into the picture.

Gelfond adds that it may be “too early” to discuss a possible strike: “I personally think that the industry has suffered enough trauma, both on the studio side and on the exhibition side, and it would be self-defeating for everyone involved to let it grow. going on strike. We obviously want the union to get fair wages. The studios and Hollywood have to make a living. But it's bad enough after the pandemic to have these two strikes. I have to believe that no one wants to have this kind of strike. self-inflicted wound to the industry.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicolas Jacobino

Video transcription

AKIKO FUJITA: Well, “Dune Part 2” generated nearly $82 million in ticket sales for its domestic debut. It's the best opening weekend of the year and the biggest since Taylor Swift's “The Eras Tour” last October. To learn more about how the 2024 box office is shaping up, let's tap IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond and Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal.

Richard, it's good to talk to you. It should be noted that IMAX sales provide a big boost to this film. I've read reports of 3 a.m. screenings that were almost sold out, a movie shot entirely on an IMAX camera. I mean, what do you think of that draw or that performance – at least in the first opening weekend here, what does that tell you about the current enthusiasm in the theaters?

RICHARD GELFOND: There is no doubt that “Dune 2” will be very successful. The scheme plays out very similarly to “Oppenheimer”, filmed with IMAX cameras. It opened globally to very similar numbers. It opened to extremely high IMAX indexing.

For this film, IMAX accounted for 18% of the worldwide box office on 0.8 of 1% of screens and approximately 22 and 1/2% of the domestic box office. So it's a bit like viewing by appointment, that is to say that people will wait to see it in IMAX, that Denis Villeneuve films the whole thing with IMAX cameras. And if you look at our pre-sales in two, three, even four weeks, there's no doubt that this film will be successful and will really boost the box office this year.

ALEXANDER CANAL: And Richard, this also seems to be coming full circle for theaters given that this film was delayed from its original November date to March due to the Hollywood strikes. But we have a group of Hollywood Teamsters, a separate union, IATSE, which is starting negotiations with the studios today. They have threatened another strike if they cannot reach an agreement. So, to put it bluntly, will the industry be able to handle a third strike in a year if this one comes to fruition?

RICHARD GELFOND: So Ali, I think it's way too early to ask this question. As you said, they just started negotiations today. And if they don't say, if this doesn't work, we'll strike, they abandon any negotiating position.

Personally, I think the industry has suffered enough trauma, both on the studio side and the exhibition side, that it would be self-defeating for everyone involved to let this turn into a strike. Obviously, we want the union to obtain fair wages. The studios and Hollywood have to make a living, but it's bad enough after the pandemic to have had these two strikes. And I have to believe that no one wants this kind of self-inflicted wound imposed on the industry.

ALEXANDER CANAL: So Richard, what stage are we at in terms of the recovery process after these strikes?

RICHARD GELFOND: So I'm going to be outside for a bit, Ali. We know each other well, so you know it's not surprising. But I think the box office predictions this year have been too conservative. I mean, I think it was easy, when there were very few films released in the first two months of this year, for people to be pessimistic.

But if you look at the numbers, taking into account the first weekend of “Dune”, the box office was only down 13% year-over-year. And we still have three weeks of “Dune 2” left. And then you have “Godzilla vs. Kong.” After that, as the year goes on, you have “Deadpool,” which tracks extremely well.

You have “Mean”. You have “Joker”. You have the “Lion King” prequel, “Twister.” I mean, there are a ton of good movies.

So I think people overreacted to the shortage in the first couple of months. And I think the year is going to go pretty similar to last year. For IMAX, we had our second best year last year because we're not an exhibitor. We're a technology-licensed company and people clearly want to see social events, especially those filmed with IMAX cameras in IMAX. And you know, I think it's the beginning, the real beginning of the year and I think it will gain more popularity than people expect.

AKIKO FUJITA: Richard, we know CEOs don't often like to talk about their stocks, but on a recent earnings call you talked about how you think IMAX stock is truly undervalued given the outlook of growth. What do you think investors are missing right now about the IMAX story?

RICHARD GELFOND: I think it's because there's not a lot of compensation in what we do. There are not any. IMAX is a bit of a unicorn. We license film technology and help make movies easier to make.

We're trading at about seven times EBITDA, which is ridiculous for a company that's seen the kind of growth we've seen year after year. And we just released forecasts for this year for continued growth. Our network is growing quite quickly. We added 128 new facilities last year. This year, we guided 120 to 150.

There's also something very important going on just beneath the surface, which is “Oppenheimer,” which is obviously a huge success and IMAX invested over $180 million in this project. Now you have “Dune” also filmed with IMAX cameras and we're 22 and 1/2 percent from opening weekend and heading into “Oppenheimer.” There are a lot of films – I think the majority of films coming out for 2025 will be filmed on IMAX cameras, whether film or digital.

So I think the market share gains that we're getting and the increase in indexing is a precursor to many good things to come, including network growth. And I think the public is just confusing that with a different model, the exhibition model, which has high fixed costs. We're an asset-light model, I just think they don't focus on that.

ALEXANDER CANAL: And Richard, another big part of the IMAX story is local language films. And you spoke on the earnings call about the recovery and the markets in China. You said you were generally positive, but there are still some variables to work out. What do you think these variables are and how can China get back to where it was?

RICHARD GELFOND: Well, you've hit the nail on the head on the most important variable, Ali, which is China, which we've come back to a lot. We did over $300 million in box office there last year, but that was the first year without COVID. This summer is very promising. This year we have four films in China that are shot with IMAX cameras and I also think they will be over-indexed.

But last year also, more than 20% of our box office was local language films. So it was things like Japanese anime, not only in Japan, but in the United States and the Netherlands. They were Indian films. They were Korean films.

And this year there were expected to be over 100 films. So I think people look at the domestic box office and say, well, the first month was bad because of the strike. But IMAX delivers awe-inspiring experiences on a global scale, and it's a completely different business model than exhibition. And we just have to continue to show that with our financial results like we did last year.

AKIKO FUJITA: Richard Gelfond, CEO of IMAX, is always excited to have you on the show. And our thanks to Ali Canal and for our participation in the conversation. Thank you so much.