Everything you need to know

Between the mid-1960s and early 1980s, filmmakers were considered the stars of a film production. Studios provided input during the creative process, but they rarely overrode a director's decisions. The cyclical nature of Hollywood brought back the dictatorship of studio bosses and writers had to take an independent path. Of course, this led to new and exciting works with distinct perspectives that resonated with audiences. Studios took notice and wanted in on the action, paving the way for a cultural renaissance.

What was the new Hollywood movement?

Paul Thomas Anderson with Fiona Apple; next to Quentin Tarantino, circa 1997. Source: Esquire

The New Hollywood movement had an impressive run from the 1960s to the 1970s until its legs were sawn off because of a movie. It was Michael Cimino's infamous 1980 western. The Gate of Heaven it was in theaters for only two weeks. It ended up being a total disaster, both financially and critically. This nearly sent United Artists, which has since folded into MGM, to its grave. Because of this, other studios panicked and decided to strip filmmakers of much of their creative freedom. This is not to say that no artistically innovative films were released in the 1980s, but rather that the filmmaker was increasingly oppressed as an artist.

The power of authors in the 1980s

One of many breathtaking sequences in Scorseses Raging Bull.

Two of the last films of the 1970s wave were released in 1980: Stanley Kubrick's horror icon The shiny and Martin Scorsese's sporting epic furious bullwhich was released by UA the same weekend as The Gate of Heaven. Also released that year was The empire strikes back, a box office phenomenon that has not overperformed Star Wars but led to studios becoming obsessed with creating franchises.

Sometimes it was the authors themselves who were in charge of these franchises, as in the case of the classic The Raiders of the Lost Ark by Steven Spielberg. Still, there were plenty of unique indie productions that year, including the creepy neo-noir Turn off by Brian De Palma and the neorealist police drama Thief by the underrated Michael Mann. These filmmakers would not allow any studio executive to feel more important than the film being made. Through their work, they revitalized the counterculture in Hollywood.

James Caans Frank pulls off a complicated heist in Thief.

The best example of Hollywood's cinematic diversity came in 1982, when Universal Pictures released Steven Spielberg's sci-fi classic. AND just weeks before John Carpenters horror masterpiece The thing came out of. Both films feature stories about aliens arriving on Earth, but each approaches the story from a completely different point of view. One is an upbeat family adventure while the other is a grim thriller. Scorsese experimented that year by creating The king of comedy which turned out to be his biggest failure at the time.

It was clear to Hollywood that audiences (and their wallets) preferred convention to counterculture. AND was a box office success while The thing failed both critically and financially. Since then, it has been rightly recognized as one of the best horror films of all time. This does not mean that AND isn't great on its own, but it's proven to be an overused template for the types of films that studios are obsessed with.

Kurt Russell's MacReady faces a shapeshifting alien in The Thing.

The rest of the decade was dominated by family franchises like Indiana Jones, Back to the future, And ghost hunters. There has also been a boom in the horror film section with Friday 13 And Freddy. Arthouse cinema was considered a niche market and even the most prominent filmmakers were kept on a tight leash when working with the studios. For example, Scorsese's 1985 cult comedy After hours was only made because the director had planned an efficient shooting schedule that reduced the budget. If a film wasn't a spectacle with franchise potential, there was a good chance it wouldn't receive much attention from a studio. As the new decade approached, Hollywood was on the verge of realizing that the real power lay not in the industry itself, but in the filmmakers and their audiences.

The New Hollywood Gets Newer

Griffin Dunnes Paul Hackett has a long night ahead of him in After Hours. Source: Criteria Collection

The Sundance Film Festival has been spotlighting independent and foreign filmmakers for nearly 50 years. Some of today's best filmmakers made their debut at the festival. In 1992, Quentin Tarantino, a young video store employee turned filmmaker, changed everything with the premiere of his first film. Reservoir dogs. Jami Bernard of the New York Daily Times compared the screening to the early days of Lumières de The arrival of the train, saying the audience didn't know what to expect. Critics complained about the narrative's non-linear editing, profane dialogue between characters, and heavy violence. The film became one of the most important independent films of all time.

The colorful gangsters of Quentin Tarantinos Reservoir Dogs. Source: The New Yorker

Reservoir dogs was not a box office success but its notoriety gave Tarantino access to bigger stars and bigger budgets. There were also higher expectations. His next film was the iconic 1994 pulp Fiction. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May and became a big hit. The film retains its independent sensibility and the singular voice of its filmmaker is not overshadowed by Miramax which was its main financier. Unlike its predecessor, pulp Fiction was one of the highest-grossing films of the year and critics praised its unique style. Its massive popularity has made Reservoir dogs a domestic media sensation as viewers built Tarantino's cult following, which would grow exponentially in the years to come.

John Travolt as Vincent Vega and Samuel L. Jackson as Jules Winnfield in Pulp Fiction. Source: Time Magazine

It's interesting to look at Tarantino's early work and see how he handles his characters. They are not archetypal protagonists or antagonists, but fully formed people who handle internal and external conflicts as anyone would. In just a few years, Tarantino's influence has been felt in the world of cinema. Some films were noble adaptations of his ideas, while others were cheap imitations. The best works of post-Tarantino Hollywood came from California's San Fernando Valley with the works of Paul Thomas Anderson. As Reservoir dogsAnderson's 1996 character drama Hard eight premiered to rave reviews at Sundance. However, it underperformed in theaters. But like Tarantino, Anderson was now on Hollywood's radar.

It's time to get groove

Phillip Baker Halls Sydney is a father looking for a son in Hard Eight.

In 1997, Paul Thomas Anderson directed Boogie evenings. The film opens with a magical three-minute tracking shot that passes through a nightclub as the characters are graciously introduced. There's a similar shot halfway through at a New Year's Eve party that has a completely different effect, perfectly summing up the duality of the film and its characters. Anderson wanted the audience to feel the whole of each of his characters. Despite its large cast including Mark Wahlberg, Burt Reynolds, Julianne Moore, Heather Graham, and Don Cheadle, everyone's story is equally developed. Legendary film critic Roger Ebert said that Hard eight reminded him what original and compelling characters films can sometimes give us and Boogie evenings does the same on an even more impressive scale.

Burt Reynolds Jack Horner directs an intimate scene in Boogie Nights.

Spanning the 1970s to the 1980s, the film chronicles the evolution of the San Fernando Valley counterculture. It particularly focuses on the adult entertainment industry. Mark Wahlberg's Eddie Adams is a high school dropout who becomes a porn actor. He was discovered by accomplished porn filmmaker Burt Reynolds, Jack Horner. Eager to prove himself, Eddie reinvents himself with a new identity that gives him confidence. His new life also leads to addiction problems. The film is full of sexual liberation, drugs and craziness.

John C. Reilly's Reed Rothchild imposes Mark Wahlberg's Eddie Adams in Boogie Nights. Source: Lincoln Center

Other film successes of the 1990s included David Fincher's 1995 crime mystery. Se7enDanny Boyles, drug drama, 1996 Trainspottingand Wes Anderson's offbeat 1996 comedy. Bottle rocket. Not only did each of these filmmakers go against the grain of the industry like their 1970s predecessors, but their films also paid homage to the era. While Boogie evenings is the only one of these films that actually takes place in the past, all of the films listed seem timeless. This is why they have become such classics. As the modern film industry continues to prioritize quantity over quality, these bygone eras might just be what keeps the world of artistic cinema alive.