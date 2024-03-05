Who is the actor who plays Gibbs in “NCIS: Origins”? Meet Austin Stowell





There's a new and younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs coming to “NCIS: Origins.” Austin Stowell has been cast in the upcoming “NCIS” prequel series that explores the early years of Gibbs' career, CBS announced Monday. He will succeed Mark Harmon, who played Gibbs for nearly two decades on the original series. Harmon's Gibbs was the main character on “NCIS” when the CBS series premiered in 2003. The Marine Corps Scout sniper turned special agent commanded his NCIS team for 18 years on CBS, until final episode of Harmon in October 2021. During Harmon's tenure on “NCIS,” the role of young Gibbs was often played in flashbacks by the actor's real-life son, Sean Harmon. The “NCIS” spin-offCote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly bring back Ziva and Tony “NCIS: Origins,” which will come to CBS for the 2024-25 season, will be narrated by Harmon, 72, who will also serve as executive producer. The new series begins in 1991, approximately 12 years before NCIS premiered, and follows Stowell's young Gibbs as a new special agent at the brand new NIS Camp Pendleton office. Who is the actor who plays young Gibbs in “NCIS: Origins”? Stowell, 39, is best known for starring alongside Lucy Haleintthe 2021 romantic comedy “The Hating Game.” He also starred in two “Dolphin Tale” films and as U2 spy pilot Francis Gary Powersin in Steven Spielberg's 2015 film “Bridge of Spies.” On television, Stowell starred alongside George Clooney, Chris Abbott and Hugh Laurie in the 2019 Hulu limited series remake of Catch-22 and the crime drama Public Morals. What’s the other new “NCIS” series coming? On February 28, Paramount+ announced that Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly would reprise their fan-favorite roles of Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo (the couple known to fans as “TIVA”) for a new “NCIS” spinoff. . Production on the untitled Paramount+ series, which will include the TV couple's daughter Tali, begins later this year for a likely 2025 launch. “We've been talking about this story for many years,” Weatherly and de Pablo said in a joint statement. The world of Tony and Ziva (and their daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster, fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter.

