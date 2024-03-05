John Candy's children pay moving tribute to late actor on 30th anniversary of his tragic death aged 43: 'A life with and without you'

John Candy's beloved children paid a moving tribute to the late actor on Monday, marking the 30th anniversary of his tragic death at the age of 43.

Iconic actor Candy, famous for starring in films such as Home Alone, Cool Runnings and Planes, Trains and Automobiles, died of a heart attack on March 4, 1994, leaving behind his wife Rosemary and two young children Jennifer and Chris.

Jennifer, now 44, shared a sweet childhood photo posing with her father and Chris, now 39.

She wrote: '30 years ago, today feels like a life both with and without you. I miss you and I still love you.

Chris shared a photo of his father and wrote: “All the love for my dad today.”

John Candy's beloved children paid a moving tribute to the late actor on Monday to mark the 30th anniversary of his tragic death at the age of 43.

Chris shared a photo of his father and wrote: “All the love for my dad today”

Candy first rose to fame through his work as a member of the Toronto branch of the improvisational comedy group The Second City in 1972. He later joined the cast of the Toronto-based comedy variety show, Second City Television, which was picked up by NBC in 1981 and became a huge success.

The series won Emmy Awards in 1981 and 1982 for its writing.

His breakout role came when he played the womanizing brother of Tom Hanks' character in Splash, which received widespread acclaim.

Candy has appeared in a number of comedies throughout his career, including Spaceballs and Cool Runnings.

He played a minor, but important, role as the “Polka King of the Midwest” in Home Alone. His character, Gus Polinski, helps reunite Kevin with his mother, creating a happy ending.

He actually starred alongside Macaulay Culkin in the 1989 film Uncle Buck before they were reunited on the set of the holiday film.

He won legions of fans for his role as shower curtain salesman Del Griffith in the 1987 classic, Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

The film follows the story of anxious and stern businessman Neale Page (Steve Martin) who attempts to return home to see his family in Chicago.

Candy first rose to fame through his work as a member of the Toronto branch of the improvisational comedy group The Second City in 1972 (1993 photo).

Candy had a small but important role as Gus Polinski in 1990's Home Alone.

His breakout role came when he played the womanizing brother of Tom Hanks' character in Splash, which received widespread acclaim.

Stuck in a Kansas airport lounge after an emergency landing, Page must befriend Griffith who will let him spend the night in a rundown motel.

Together, the two, from very different social classes, must overcome their intense dislike of each other and bring Page home.

At the time, the film received critical acclaim, with John Candy being nominated that year for Funniest Actor in a Motion Picture.