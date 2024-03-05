Jets Rumors: Calvin Ridley, Hollywood Brown and Tyron Smith Considered Free Agent Targets | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats and Rumors





Mike Carlson/Getty Images The New York Jets could pursue wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Hollywood Brown and offensive tackle Tyron Smith in free agency. Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reported that the Jets remain committed to improving their offense with veteran talent after last year's disappointing performance in terms of offseason signings. The Jets added notable names like Allen Lazard, Dalvin Cook, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb last offseason but saw little production. Hardman and Cook didn't even make it through the entire season on the roster. While some would attribute their lack of production to the loss of Aaron Rodgers in Week 1, you can't blame him for everything. Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall managed to have solid seasons despite the absence of Rodgers and a porous offensive line. It's fairer to say the front office placed too much emphasis on signing players with Rodgers' familiarity rather than just drafting top talent. With Tee Higgins receiving the franchise tag and Mike Evans signing a two-year deal to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the free agent market at the wide receiver position is suddenly thin. If the Indianapolis Colts use their franchise tag on Michael Pittman, Ridley is in position to be the top free agent at his position, assuming the Jaguars don't also put a last-minute tag on him. Brown is coming off a disappointing two years in Arizona and could be a cheaper option on a short-term deal. Smith leaves the Dallas Cowboys after showcasing his Hall of Fame resume, but has been hampered by injuries in recent seasons. He's unlikely to make a massive deal, but a short-term deal to protect Rodgers' blind side isn't out of the question.

