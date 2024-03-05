Man accused of robbing someone inside Hollywood Casino to appear in court Tuesday





Monday's sunny skies above Lawrenceburg can't mask the fear Rhonda Sanderson felt Saturday night. “That’s what I think was so scary is that no one knew what was going on,” Sanderson said. Investigators said that around 7:30 p.m., Daniel Birdseye, 39, of Cincinnati, used a gun to rob someone inside the casino. Listen to the 911 calls from inside the casino in the video player below.

Sanderson is happy Birdseye is now in jail, but she can't forget what a security guard told her as Saturday's ordeal unfolded just feet away. “'Look behind you.' And we looked and we were right next to the stage, and where the cages are where they're transferring the money, we could see a commotion and we… the security guard said, “They have weapons. There's a guy over there and they're getting robbed,” Sanderson said. “And he said, 'I don't know what to tell you to do, but go ahead.'” One of Sanderson's friends used a cell phone to record video of people heading toward the casino's exit. Other patrons, including Everett Maxwell and his wife, Judy, hid behind slot machines. “When we first heard it, everyone kept saying, as they were running down the hall, 'Keep behind something. Gun. Gun,'” Everett Maxwell said. “And we didn't know what was going on, because everyone was hiding behind the slot machines and everything. It was really panic.” Once Birdseye was in custody, Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry told WLWT that no shots were fired. But he was more cautious when asked about the possibility that someone had been taken hostage during the chaos. “I can't comment on that at this time. It's still part of the investigation. And I can't say with absolute certainty that this happened,” McHenry said. According to the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office, Birdseye is accused of robbery and battery against a public safety officer who was at work at the time. More details are expected to emerge when Birdseye makes his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

