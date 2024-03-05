Atif Aslams Bollywood career, Jal group breakup and pent-up Pakistani artists





New Delhi: Was singer Atif Aslam the object of desire among Pakistani artists because of his success in Bollywood? Goher Mumtaz, the lead guitarist of Pakistani pop rock band Jal, of which Aslam was a member, sparked drama with his recent interview. Mumtaz publicly criticized Farhan Saeed, the musician-actor who replaced Aslam as the band's singer in 2003, saying he wanted to follow Aslam's path and join Bollywood. During his interview with YouTube channel Freebird Music Entertainment, Mumtaz criticized Saeed who left the group in 2011, saying that he wanted to succeed in Bollywood like Aslam who entered the Hindi film industry at the right time. Mumtaz said he worked hard on Saeed during his time with Jal as he had an average voice, calling his departure hurtful. He claimed that he advised Saeed to stay in the group as it was the best platform for him.

View full article







I told him [Saeed] that he is Atif Aslam. He had songs at the right time, I told him that for him, the best platform was Jal. I had worked hard on him, to improve an average voice, Mumtaz said. He said he spent four years refining it as people often compared him to Aslam, saying Saeed didn't have a similar voice. Highlighting Saeed's lack of confidence, Mumtaz said he even created new songs for him. People didn't think of him as a singer, Mumtaz said, adding that the group's second album, Sajni, provided Saeed with the break he needed in the industry. Shortly after the interview went viral, Saeed posted a video of clips from several concerts. The Instagram post was captioned: My average life! I love you all. In response, Mumtaz, who was not tagged by Farhan, went all out in his attack, writing that Saeed was hired in Jalto to sing Aadat as a replacement. At that time, you were not confident, out of tune to sing Aadat, nothing more. He then accused Farhan of uploading the video to show off, before targeting him once again: But someone should tell you before you post this video on [sic] your page that you are always out of tune in these clips, he said. From band brothers to sworn enemies Jal was formed in 2002 after Mumtaz composed his first song Aadat. As he continued to search for a suitable voice for his song, he heard Aslam singing at a music competition at a university and immediately asked him to join the group. Soon, Aslam became the voice that took Pakistan by storm. Aslam's voice traveled far and wide and the song was featured in two Bollywood films, Kalyug and Chocolate. In 2003, however, Aslam left the group and Saeed's version of the song was released. As the controversy surrounding Mumtaz's interview grew, the internet was filled with reactions. Some called Mumtaz petty, while others said he was jealous of Saeed's popularity. Goher Mumtaz is so salty. There's always a reason why someone becomes a star and someone doesn't. I felt bad for him because he was so talented as a composer, but that shows why he never got there. Farhan and Atif have become such big stars and are still humble, auser wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another user wrote that Saeed and Mumtaz used to tease Aslam together in previous interviews. There are clips in which Farhan was abusing Atif and his family during a dinner with Goher. But from the beginning, Atif never said anything bad about them and look how things have changed. Another user wrote that Goher is determined to ruin our childhood memories with his bitterness. On the other hand, Farhans' response on Instagram was highly appreciated. Users wrote in the comments that they liked this answer. The average life is still a better life. Another user commented on Farhan's posting of the video of his performance, saying it was a move by Pir Shahzaib. (Edited by Prashant)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/go-to-pakistan/atif-aslams-bollywood-career-break-up-of-jal-band-and-pakistani-artists-pent-up-grouse/1988199/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos