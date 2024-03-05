Son of Asia's richest man to get married – father paid Rihanna to perform at his party





Rihanna, Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump and Shah Rukh Khan were among 1,200 VIP guests at the pre-nuptials of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambanis' sons this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT How do you celebrate your youngest son's wedding when you have more money than you know what to do with? For Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, the answer is to throw a massive three-day bridal shower, invite the world's rich and famous and even hire superstar Rihanna to perform. Ambani, a billionaire who heads the industrial conglomerate Reliance Industries, has invited tycoons from around the world, as well as heads of state and entertainment giants, to the small town of Jamnagar in western India to a three-day celebration. The guest list, which numbered nearly 1,200 people, included tech moguls like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, and families of business and politics like Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Ambani's youngest son, Anant, 28, will marry his longtime girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, 29, in July. Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant. Here's a look at the weekend's festivities and who attended the party. Who was at Anant Ambanis' bridal shower? The star-studded affair saw some of the world's richest people descend on Jamnagar in a flurry of private jets. Ivanka, the daughter of former US President Donald Trump, attended with her husband Jared Kushner and their daughter. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg attended with his wife Priscilla Chan. Microsoft founder Bill Gates attended with his new girlfriend Paula Hurd, the widow of Oracle CEO Mark Hurd. Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Amir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were also in attendance, with the Khans performing on stage for the guests. Rihanna was rumored to have been paid between $6 million and $9 million to perform at the party and was seen in numerous social media videos performing on stage and then dancing as a guest. Who is Mukesh Ambani? Mukesh Ambani, 66, is currently the 10th richest man in the world with a net worth of $115 billion ($106 billion), according to Forbes. He is also the richest person in Asia. His Reliance Industries is a massive conglomerate, bringing in more than $100 billion ($92 billion) in annual revenue, with interests ranging from petrochemicals and oil and gas to telecommunications and retail. The Ambani family owns, among other assets, a 27-story private building, named Antila, worth $1 billion (921 million) in Mumbai. It has three helipads, a 160-car garage, a private movie theater, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Critics of Ambanis say his business thrived mainly on political connections under Congress governments in the 1970s and 1980s and then under Prime Minister Narendra Modis rule after 2014. They say crony capitalism in India has helped some businesses, like Ambani's, thrive. This is not the first time that the Ambani family has gone all out and flaunted their economic and political connections at a lavish party. When Ambani's daughter got married in 2018, Ambani hired Beyonc to perform at his pre-wedding festivities. At the time, former US secretaries of state Hillary Clinton and John Kerry were among those rubbing shoulders with Indian celebrities and Bollywood stars in the western Indian city of Udaipur.

