'Dune 2' Actor Heartbroken To Be Cut From Movie In Deleted Scenes

Dune: part two has received rave reviews in theaters, with its cast widely praised for their extraordinary performances across the board. And although the film has the kind of casting that a director like Denis Villeneuve dreams, even a film with this scale and budget still sometimes has to remove actors from the finished product, for the good of the whole. One of these unlucky individuals was Tim Blake Nelsonwhich ended up left in the editing room when the final film was released.

Online speculation suggested that Nelson could play the role of Count Hasimir Fenring, a character who serves as both an assassin and advisor to Emperor Shaddam (played by Christopher Walken) and is the husband of Lady Margot Fenring, a member of the Bene Gesserit brotherhood (played by Léa Seydoux). The character later gains importance in the follow-up, Messiah of the dunesthat Villeneuve intends to direct, so that Nelson can return to the role, but for now, his sadness at having missed this opportunity was palpable, because he told MovieWeb.

“I don’t think I’m at liberty to say what the scene was,” Nelson said. “I'll leave that to Denis if he wants to talk about it. I had a good time there filming it. And then he had to cut it because he thought the film was too long. And I have that heartbroken, but there are no hard feelings. I loved it and I can't wait to do something else with him, and we definitely plan to do that.

Why doesn't Denis Villeneuve release deleted scenes? Image via Warner Bros. Talk with Collider Steve Weintraub Before the film's release, Villeneuve admitted that while it pains him to cut scenes or shots from a film that saw such good work put into it, it is necessary for the sake of the picture global, as Nelson, unfortunately, would discover to his cost. Villeneuve explained:

"I firmly believe that when it's not in the movie, it's dead. Sometimes I'll pull out shots and say, "I can't believe I'm cutting this." I feel like a samurai ripping my guts open. It's painful, so I can't go back after this and create a Frankenstein and try to reanimate the things I killed. It's too painful. When it's dead, it's dead, and it's dead for a reason. But yes, it's a painful project, but it's my job. The film wins. I am very strict in the editing room. I don't think about my ego, I think about the film…. I kill darlings and it's painful for me. Dune: part two is currently playing in cinemas around the world. Stay tuned to Collider for more franchise news.

