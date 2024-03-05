The entertainment industry must better protect underage creators

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered straight to your inbox.

Family vloggers on YouTube have always given me a hard time. Certainly, as a general rule, the content that children consume on the platform should not be considered educational or stimulating. Mental health experts have actually given this a lot of thought dangerous. But the impact of media on children extends beyond what children watch; it also concerns the content they create and appear in, often against their will.

Parents and family members who are supposed to protect their children, who should be looking out for their safety and well-being, are now exposing them to the public on the internet for engagement, opinions and profit.

Until recently, Ruby Franke was one such parent, documenting the lives of her then-husband and family on the YouTube channel 8 passengers, where she highlighted her six children. Since 2022, she also works as mental health coach and hosted a parenting channel with her business partner Jodi Nan Hildebrandt. Hildebrandt was notably accused to use its license in irresponsible ways, such as falsely diagnosing men addicted to porn or sex. Both channels have since been deleted and cleaned from the platform.

But from 2020Franke faced several allegations of child abuse: threatening to restrict food, barring one of his sons from his room. for seven months to punish him for pranking his brothers and forbidding his two youngest children from receiving Christmas presents because they were selfish, according to CBSNews.







It turns out, however, that this was just the tip of the iceberg. In August 2023, Franke's 12-year-old son left Hildebrandt's house through a window and ran to the neighbor's house to ask for food and water. When the neighbor saw that he had duct tape on his ankles and wrists, they called the police, who rescued him and his 10-year-old sister. Immediately, they were taken to the hospital to treat their open wounds, emaciation and malnutrition.

Later, in court, it was discovered that Franke and Hildebrandt regularly tortured both childrenforcing them to perform manual labor, refusing to give them food and water, tying their hands and feet, and treating their wounds with cayenne pepper and honey, among other things. horrible allegations. Last month they were condemned of child abuse and now each face up to 30 years in prison.

It's important to recognize that not all family vlogging channels end up this way. In fact, for the most part, vlogging in general, designed to guide viewers through the daily life of a creator, seems innocent enough. Even family vlogging, when done correctly and safely, can offer real advice to viewers who are also trying to adjust to parenthood, like how to prepare your child's lunch Or help with homework when they suffer from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD.

Especially in Western societies like the United States, parenting can be lonely and isolating without the help of a supportive family network. These feelings can cause people to seek visibility and empathy from outside sources like family vlogging channels or their previous predecessors, mom's blog.

However, it starts to get complicated when kids and money come into play.

On the one hand, children I don't have legal authority to consent to how their image is captured or shared, requiring parents to be solely responsible for their privacy when they are minors. While this is undoubtedly a protective measure, it can pose a serious ethical problem when it is the parents or guardians who exploit them for content. Legally, they can simply give themselves permission, because there is also no labor legislation concerning the working conditions of child influencers.

And even though we may know full of toddlers under two years old who can say no, it's rare for adults to take these boundaries seriously, even as children get older. Other times, however, they don't have the language to consent, much less the emotional capacity to understand what's happening. They are forced to participate as objects in their own lives and the adults around them make them believe that everything they feel has no importance or weight. This makes it easier for parents to inflict emotional abuse and take advantage of their child's inability to defend themselves due to their age.

It also makes it easy to make huge profits, as is the case now. no laws protecting monetary gains children who appear in their family's YouTube videos, with the exception of Illinoiswhich passed such a law shortly after Franke's arrest.

This is a stark difference from child actors under California laws. Coogan Lawwhose wages are put aside in a trust which they can access when they turn 18. Studios must also follow strict guidelines to ensure they do not work more than a certain number of hours per day and I'm still at school.

But, if we were being honest, all these different types of family content, mom blogs, family vlogs, Instagram mominfluencers are not much different from the conditions child actors face in Hollywood. Even benefiting from legal protections, they are often at the mercy of predatory authority figuresare subject to psychological and physical violence and may struggle to adjust to normal adulthood or abuse substances. We've seen this happen to countless Disney and Nickelodeon stars and we're seeing the same things happening again in the new generation of child influencers with little sign of improvement or cultural change.

If politicians want to ensure the safety and well-being of the next generation, they must implement stricter regulations by extending laws similar to Coogan's to social media work, recognizing child influencers as professional workers , thus giving children the opportunity to benefit financially from the content. they are presented and keep these funds separate from their parents.

One major problem is that, unlike traditional entertainment, family vlogging often takes place in the private sphere of the home, making it difficult for governments to regulate. Still, there are myriad ways to protect children when they create content or, of course, just listen when they say no.

Sofia Aguilar is a first-year student in the Library and Information Science program. His column appears every week. She can be reached at [email protected].