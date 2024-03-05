Entertainment
Sacramento Jewish Film Festival returns with documentary on iconic actor Gene Wilder
SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Jewish Film Festival begins this week and celebrates its 25th anniversary.
Gene Wilder was one of Hollywood's most iconic actors who brought smiles to millions of people.
“He was a mensch. He was a good man and it was an honor and a privilege to celebrate him,” Glenn Kirchbaum said.
That's why Kirschbaum jumped at the chance to document the life of the legendary actor, who was Jewish.
Work on Kirschbaum's film, “Remembering Gene Wilder,” began after Wilder's death in 2016. The actor's widow had a request.
“He had died of Alzheimer's disease and she wanted to bring attention to this horrible disease in hopes that we could find a cure,” Kirchbaum said. “It became a celebration of Gene Wilder and what he brought to the world.”
This is just one of many films screening at the 25th annual Sacramento Jewish Film Festival. Nine films will be available for viewing in person and 18 will be streamed.
“Our festival celebrates culture, history, [and] diversity of the Jewish experience,” said Teven Laxer.
Laxer is the festival director. He says films must have a connection to Jews – whether it's a director, an actor or even a theme.
“Or it could be what we call tikkun olam, which means repairing the world. So it could be a film about social justice,” Laxer said.
The festival will not only feature a wide range of films, but also something Laxer said a lot of people could use right now.
“People want to escape,” Laxer said. “They want to go see friends at the movies. They want to go out, have a good time and see something that makes them laugh.”
“In dark times, it is especially important to find laughter and that is our goal,” Kirchbaum said.
THE Sacramento Jewish Film Festival starts on March 9.
