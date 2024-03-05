Best Supporting Actor vote, theirs and mine. – Blog

by Nathaniel R.

OPPENHEIMER

Last time, we talked about TFE's second favorite category (Best Supporting Actress)… or is that actually our favorite category given how often we talk about it? (hmmm). Now for the male half. Historically Best Supporting Actor, is the most boring acting category at the Oscars. It's not just that the roles aren't always as interesting as the ones women play, but that Oscar chooses so poorly.

This season again, it's a category that seems a little thin with a clear future winner who certainly has some good moments but doesn't exactly do something with his role that dozens of other solid actors wouldn't have. As you can imagine, RDJ is not on my own bulletin! Nonetheless, let's discuss the Oscar picks and my dozen 2023 favorites (and your favorites in the comments)…

THE OSCAR RANGE

As early as July, it looked like the Oscar would be a contest between dramatic actors Robert Downey Jr in Oppenheimer and comic Ryan Gosling in barbie. with the caveat that the end of the year usually brings formidable contenders for the statue. That didn't prove to be the case this season and the summer favorites retained their position as the two most golden options for the industry's top honor. Once the televised awards began, it was clear that Downey Jr would win the Oscar in a landslide (although if we had a vote, it would be Gosling, without a doubt). Oscar completed the ranks with Mark Ruffalo in Poor things (who, with his fourth winless nomination, now sits in fairly rare territory for this category) and long-time favorite Robert De Niro in Killers of the Flower Moon. The final candidate turned out to be Sterling K Brown in American fiction who benefited from excellent timing, a generally lauded career (he's already a three-time Emmy winner) and Oscar's tendency to be impressed by straight actors playing gay men on screen. More on this race on this Oscar list.

NATHANIEL’S POINT

The Film Bitch Awards require me to narrow down my favorites to 12 in each category, of which 5 become nominees. These aren't the only supporting men I found good this year, but simply the dozen that impressed the most.

SEMI-FINALISTS

that is to say excellent work worthy of praise

AIR

Ben Affleck as “Phil Knight” in Air. What do we like most about Ben Affleck when he's at his least focused and most relaxed (see also Shakespeare in Love a long time ago). Not that Phil Knight is “relaxed” in this corporate sports drama. But he perfectly embodies the impatient, annoyed, but once bold CEO who is considering how to react to this whole sponsorship game.

THE IRON CLAW

Holt McCallany as “Fritz Von Erich” The iron claw. I first noticed this reliable actor in small roles in David Fincher's filmography. Netflix's Sadly Deceased Serial Killer Drama Spirit Hunter gave him his biggest award-winning role to date. Once again he proves that he deserves a a lot a greater career than that of this relentless father of the wrestling dynasty, who only thinks of his sons but still makes no room for their own feelings in his legacy-building fanaticism.

DEAD LEAVES

Janna Hyytiainen as “Hannes Houtari” in Dead leaves. A secondary delight as a fellow karaoke lover who bristles at romantic rejection, mistakes himself for an unknown star, and unexpectedly plays matchmaker with two lonely souls.

FINALISTS

that is, I was sad that I couldn't find a place for them as nominees

WE ALL STRANGERS

Jamie Bell as “Daddy” in All of us strangers. Being well employed is a form of recognition but we always think that Billy Elliot he himself hasn't received enough flowers for his consistent display of talent throughout 24 years of cinema. He is impressively expressive here despite the character's innate reserve. An honest man who lost his chance to fully understand his son.

POOR THINGS

Willem Dafoe as “Godwin” in Poor things. He again demonstrates his impressive diversity as the alternately cruel but loving, domineering and permissive “father” of a scientific experiment that develops its own mind.

ANATOMY OF A FALL

Milo Machado Graner as “Daniel” in Anatomy of a fall. We have an “additional” acting category for child actors, and yes, he will medal there as the increasingly centered blind “witness” to this courtroom mystery.

PAST LIVES

John Magaro as “Arthur Zaturansky” in Past lives. Incisively sure of where Arthur is unsure, in this delicate third-wheel role as a writer and husband who fears that an entire piece of his wife's soul is beyond his reach.

AND THE NOMINEES ARE (ALPHA ORDER)

ANATOMY OF A FALL

Swann Arlaud as “Master Vincent Renzi” In Anatomy of a fall. In a film full of strong performances, his solid work is perhaps the most modest, but no less brilliant as the loyal friend/lawyer to the silver fox who doesn't seem to care whether his client/friend is guilty so that he accompanies him through the torture.

THOUSAND AND ONE

William Catlett as “Lucky” in A thousand and one. Teyana Taylor received deserved kudos for this beautiful photo of a single mother struggling to raise her son off the grid. Where was the praise for Catlett's equally brilliant work? He exudes a delicate combination of superficial toughness and inner decency as a hard-to-know boyfriend, slowly revealing deep feeling.

THEATER CAMP

Noah Galvin as “Glenn Withrop” in Theater camp. Extremely hilarious and entirely imagined, from Glenn's behind-the-scenes introversion to his hidden talent. Unexpectedly, Glenn turns out to be the sanest person in this hilarious comedy. Galvin never pushes jokes as jokes but lives in their funny reality.

BARBIE

Ryan Gosling as “Ken” in barbie. For her playful abandon, agile delivery and brilliant physical comedy as a dark doll on her own stunted journey; hilariously, it never reaches Barbie's destination of self-awareness.

And…

POOR THINGS

Mark Ruffalo as “Duncan Wedderburn” in Poor things. With a mix of pretense, classist self-esteem and sexual bravado, he's an unexpected twin to Gosling's Ken…albeit with genitals. What a year for movie stars sharing the joy of silliness with audiences!

I hope you enjoyed it. Please share your own ballots in the comments!