



Do Bollywood stars often insult South heroes? Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's lavish wedding saw many celebrities gracing the event. Bollywood stars Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Khan and others graced the event while South's Rajinikanth, Ram Charan and others attended the extravaganza. The pre-wedding celebrations started with the traditional naach-gaana and all the fans and movie buffs were excited when Ram Charan, Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman danced to the popular song Naatu Naatu from RRR. At first, Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir tried the rhythm of the song and when they couldn't, all the Khans invited Ram Charan. Even as Ram Charan arrived, Shah Rukh started taunting him “Idli Vada Sambar”. Although at first people didn't react, it slowly started to escalate into a huge controversy. Many attacked Shah Rukh for his insensitive comments while his fans supported him saying that he was just delivering dialogues from his hit film 'One Two Ka Four'. But many are of the opinion that even though Ram Charan, Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh have no problem, fans and media are making a big deal out of it. But there is no denying that Bollywood is jealous of the growing popularity of the South, especially Tollywood, on the international stage. Things would have been different if the same comment had been directed at a Tamil star, Rajinikanth, Vijay or Ajith. All hell would have broken loose. However, it all depends on the real intention and if it is playful, the subject should be stopped there. Quite often in Bollywood films, Southern names and customs are ridiculed and Northern moviegoers loved these crappy jokes. This is similar to how Tollywood filmmakers used to make fun of the Rayalaseema and Telangana dialect in their films. Many actresses from both sides, after achieving fame or later fading away, used to make derogatory comments about a particular industry to monopolize media attention. Everyone knows how Sudeep Kicha and Ajay Devgn got into the war of words regarding South and Bollywood films and it is sad that many in the North don't even know that Hindi is not the national language. When stars like Mahesh Babu said that Bollywood can't afford it, it was blown out of proportion and the same thing happened when John Abraham and others reacted the same way. They speak in a particular context and you should not read between the lines. Even in the south, Tamils ​​insult Telugus as Goltis and based on this popular website also came into existence without knowing that it is a swear word. Telugu people call Tamils ​​Aravavallu and they are offended. The same goes for Malayalees and Kannadas. Since North Indians are outgoing, they play pranks more often than South Indians who are more reserved. This is the reason why Anil Kapoor, during the promo of Animal, danced to Mahesh's song and forced a reluctant Mahesh to come on stage. However, it is high time that the film industry functions as an Indian film industry rather than shrinking as regions.

