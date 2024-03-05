



Tom Hiddleston stepped in to deliver the Kings' speech in his place. Photo/AP

The monarch pulled out of a charity event to undergo cancer treatment, so A-list actor Tom Hiddleston replaced him. The 75-year-old royal has stepped back from public duties since being diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this year, forcing him to miss the Princes Trust Invest In Futures gala dinner in London last week. Loki Star Hiddleston stepped in to deliver the Kings' speech in his place. A clip of Hiddleston, 43, reading the Kings speech was shared on the charity's Instagram page, with the actor telling the audience: “I'm really excited that the work of the trust continues to go from strength to strength, after have expanded in recent years. from its mission in the UK to now supporting young people in 23 countries. Celebrating the global impact of this work is an achievement which, I must confess, I could not have dreamed of in 1976 when I established the trust, using, at that time, my Royal Navy severance pay when I left the service to help the underprivileged. young people realize their full potential. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Its mission remains the same today: to help young people access secure and sustainable jobs and businesses, enabling them to build a better future. The speech continues: Initially, I hoped that by helping young people develop their latent skills and find employment or training, the trust might be able to help improve some people's lives. I’m delighted to say that he has now worked with over a million young people, helping them start careers, launch businesses and re-engage with education. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. King Charles founded the charity in 1976. Photo/Getty Images I am hugely inspired by the determination and commitment of young people, which you will hear about later. They are agents of change; they will shape the future of the world and we must help them realize their dreams. Looking forward, I sincerely hope that this Trust can continue to help young people and communities understand the immeasurable difference they can make to our society when they choose positive life paths and achieve their goals. This way they can help and build a better future. CHARLES R. The King founded the charity in 1976, when he was Prince of Wales, to help disadvantaged young people in the United Kingdom. Since its inception, the organization has raised more than $US24 million ($52.05 million) for good causes.

The King founded the charity in 1976, when he was Prince of Wales, to help disadvantaged young people in the United Kingdom. Since its inception, the organization has raised more than $US24 million ($52.05 million) for good causes.

