Today in Entertainment History: 'The Osbournes' Premiere | Entertainment





On March 5, 1955, Elvis Presley made his television debut on the regional show The Louisiana Hayride. In 1960, Elvis Presley was discharged from the army. In 1963, country singers Patsy Cline, Cowboy Copas and Hawkshaw Hawkins were killed when their small plane crashed near Camden, Tennessee. They were returning to Nashville after a benefit concert. In 1971, Badfinger embarked on its first American tour, in Toledo, Ohio. In 1975, singer Rod Stewart met actor Britt Ekland at a party in Los Angeles. Their romance became highly publicized. In 1979, MCA Records dissolved the ABC label. Hundreds of employees were laid off. In 1982, comedian John Belushi was found dead of a drug overdose in Hollywood. He was 33 years old. In 1993, Paul McCartney embarked on a world tour in Perth, Australia, to promote his album Off The Ground. In 2002, The Osbournes premiered on MTV. In 2004, Martha Stewart was convicted of obstructing justice and lying to government investigators regarding her ImClone actions. She was sentenced to five months in a minimum security prison. In 2015, actor Harrison Ford landed his vintage plane on a golf course in Los Angeles after reporting an engine failure shortly after takeoff. Today's birthdays: Actor Paul Sand (St. Elsewhere) is 92 years old. Actor James B. Sikking (Hill Street Blues, Doogie Howser, MD) is 90 years old. Football player turned actor Fred Williamson is 86 years old. Actress Samantha Eggar (The Molly Maguires, Dr. Doolittle) is 85 years old. Actor Michael Warren (Soul Food, Hill Street Blues) is 78 years old. Actor Eddie Hodges is 77 years old. Singer Eddy Grant is 76 years old. Dire Straits keyboardist Alan Clark is 72 years old. Actor-comedian Marsha Warfield (Night Court) is 70 years old. Magician Penn Jillette of Penn and Teller is 69 years old. Actress Adriana Barraza is 68 years old. Actress Talia Balsam (Divorce, Mad Men) is 65 years old. Musicians Charlie and Craig Reid of The Proclaimers are 62 years old. Actor Paul Blackthorne (Arrow, 24) is 55 years old. Guitarist John Frusciante (froo-SHAN-tee) (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 54 years old. The singer Rome is 54 years old. Actor Kevin Connolly (Entourage) is 50 years old. Actress Eva Mendes is 50 years old. Actress Jolene Blalock (Star Trek: Enterprise) is 49 years old. Model Niki Taylor is 49 years old. Actress Kimberly McCullough (General Hospital) is 46 years old. Actress Karolina Wydra (kar-oh-LEE-nah WY-drah) (Wicked City, House) is 43 years old. Musician Amanda Shires (The Highwomen, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit) is 42 years old. Actor Sterling Knight (Sonny With A Chance) is 35 years old. Actor Jake Lloyd (Star Wars films) is 35 years old. Actor Micah Fowler (Speechless) is 26 years old.

