Busy Bollywood Babies Calendar for 2024!





2024 is a pretty busy year in baby's calendar. While Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed her second childin February, Namrata Thakker watches other showbiz celebrities prepare to become parents for the first time. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Photography: ANI Photo Deepika and Ranveer are expecting their first child in September. As soon as they announced the news on social media, congratulatory messages from the filmmakers started pouring in, with Sonakshi Sinha cheekily writing, “Your best production yet!!! I’m so happy for you both…congratulations. The couple had married in Italy in 2018. Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar Photography: Courtesy of Yami Gautam/Instagram Yami and her filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar are preparing to become parents for the first time in May. The year has already started on a good note for the couple, as its theatrical release Article 370produced by Dhar, is a super success! They have hitched in June 2021 in Yami's hometown, Himachal Pradesh. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Photography: Courtesy of Ali Fazal/Instagram Richa and Ali recently announced their pregnancy on Instagram by posting a cute photo and the message: “A little heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.” After six years of relationship, the lovebirds tied the knot in October 2022. Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan Photography: Courtesy of Varun Dhawan/Instagram Varun and Natasha celebrated their third anniversary in January and are expecting their first child this year. On February 18, the couple announced the news on Instagram with a stunning black and white photo of the baby bump. He captioned the photo: “We are pregnant. I need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrength.' The couple had married in January 2021. Amala Paul and Jagat Desai Photography: Courtesy of Amala Paul/Instagram After having had a beautiful Wedding in Goa Last November, Amala Paul surprised everyone by revealing her pregnancy on Instagram just two months later. Amala and Jagat Desai will welcome their first baby in May. Aditi Prabhudeva-Yashas Patla Photography: Courtesy of Aditi Prabhudeva/Instagram Kannada actress Aditi Prabhudeva, who got married to businessman Yashas Patla in November 2022, is pregnant with their first child and is expected to arrive soon. Sierra Winters-Anshuman Jha Photography: Courtesy of Anshuman Jha/Instagram Actor Anshuman Jha, last seen in Lakadbagghais expected to welcome his first child with his chef-writer wife Sierra Winters this month. The couple married in October 2022 in Carolina, and that's where Sierra will also give birth to her baby.

