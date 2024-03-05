Comedian and actor David Koechner will perform in Batavia.

Comedian and actor David Koechner has appeared in numerous television and film productions. Koechner grew up in rural Missouri and studied improvisation in Chicago. Before Koechner's slate of shows this week in Batavia, he began our conversation by stating how great it was to be back in the area.

David Koechner: Every time I go back to Chicago, I will say I'm a little melancholy. So many good memories, so many beautiful friendships. That's where I discovered who I was. I tell you, Chicago was the most important time of my life. My most beautiful memories. My deepest friendships were born from my time in Chicago. I always wished show business was in Chicago, I didn't want to leave Chicago. Who would ever leave Chicago?

Jason Cregier: David Koechner enjoyed his time in the Windy City, in part because he was able to train with legendary improv teacher Del Close at Second City.

Dell (Close) had just started teaching again a year before, so I probably got the better of him. He was still coming back to it (improvisation), just developing the Herald. He was in his true creative renaissance, if you will. He left a big mark on comedy.

Close also instilled in Koechner the importance of comedy early in his career.

For him, comedy should be considered a religion. And it's not something that should be tainted. Because what Dell would say is treat your audience like poets and artists, because then they'll have a chance to become one. Never blame the public.

As Koechner's career progressed, he landed the role of brash and foul-mouthed traveling paper salesman Todd Packer in the hit television comedy, Office. One of the shows in Batavia this weekend is Office Trivia with Todd Packer.

What I'll do is come dressed like Todd Packer. Do a bunch of lines from the beginning, ask for other Todd Packer ideas that were never presented to them. For example, what is Todd Packers' favorite candy bar? Mounds. What are Todd Packers' favorite breakfast cereals? Dear. NUT. Well done. I love it because there's a different timbre in the room when people come to this show. Because they are all in this together. It's like they're going to church.

But Koechner wants to remind people WHY Todd Packer is funny.

Packer only attended the show twice a year. But people think he's there more often because like you said, they always say: OH #$*@! A storm is coming! This is the character's goal. He is the worst of us. We laugh because there really are people like that.

Koechner also reflected on how fortunate he was in his career, particularly when a friend recommended that he star in a now wildly popular animated sitcom. F is for family.

Bill Burr is a friend of mine and he's the one who basically gave me this show. You know, there are some very great honors that I have received in life. This is one. Bill Burr and Mike (Price), the showrunner, asked me to be Bob Pogo. I have never been associated with a funnier animated series than this one. It's difficult to cross these lines.

And in the end, David Koechner is very happy with the way his journey is going, and the way it turned out.

There are things in your life that you can participate in, and you have to ask yourself: Wow. How lucky am I? How #%&*$@! am I lucky? The things I was able to do. The stuff I had. I'm just one of those guys who kind of lets his career happen. I'm not very good with a hammer or crowbar to make sure all of this happens.

David Koechner will perform March 14-16 at the Comedy Vault in Batavia. My name is Jason Crégier.