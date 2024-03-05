Wharton Center's 2024-25 season includes 'Hamilton,' 'Shucked,' 'Chicago'

The Wharton Center announced its 2024-2025 Broadway Series on Monday and much of the programming could be described as Wharton Greatest Hits. Four of the seven shows were big hits in previous visits to the Wharton. Three others are recent hit shows on Broadway and new to Wharton.

All seven shows have an impressive pedigree. As a group, they have received 74 Tony Award nominations and 42 wins.

Most major performance venues are slowly emerging from the dark cloud of COVID and Wharton is no exception. Audiences are coming back, but the numbers are no longer those before the pandemic.

Audiences feel comfortable in Wharton's space, but streaming on home TVs has become the real competition,” said Eric Olmscheid, Wharton's executive director. “Audience habits have changed. People come to the theater less often. But the success of many of our recent shows (Funny Girl and Mamma Mia for example) shows that people realize there's nothing like being in the room where it's happening. Live theater!

'Wretched'

The upcoming season begins with a perennial Wharton favorite. This is the seventh time that Les Mis has visited the Wharton Center. The first time was in 1989. The current production on tour will be similar to what was here in 2019, same songs, everything the same, but a little stripped down compared to the original. The projections will improve some of the set pieces and other adjustments have been made to bring the play down to less than three hours in length.

After Les Mis, there will be three exciting new shows at Wharton.

'Chipped'

The first, “Shucked,” is still playing on Broadway. Unusual in today's Broadway market, Shucked is an original show, meaning it does not come from a film, book, or previously written set of songs.

It's very funny, some might even say it's cheesy, and the music is friendly country. This is a perfect show to play at the Wharton Center because hybrid corn was created at MSU.

'MJ'

Many people thought MJ was a typical jukebox musical featuring the hits of Michael Jackson. Instead, this is a strong musical based on Jackson's creation of the Dangerous tour in 1992. The screenplay was written by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. It's filled with good music as well as good character development and drama. It has won several Tony Awards and has been on Broadway since 2020.

“Life of Pi”

Perhaps the most special show of the season is Life of Pi. First, it is NOT a musical, which is unusual because almost every Broadway touring company puts on musicals. But Pi is a big show, similar to a musical.

In the breathtaking film of the same name, a man is on a small boat sailing across the Atlantic. With him on the craft are several animals, including a tiger. The film relied on CGI to create the animals, but the theater uses many techniques, including puppets and projections, similar to War Horse several years ago.

Life of Pi premiered in England where it won the Olivier Award for Best Play, crossed the Atlantic and won three Tony Awards on Broadway.

'Chicago'

Next up will be the longest-running American musical produced on Broadway and the longest-running musical currently on Broadway, Chicago. Although the story takes place in the 1920s, this classic Bob Fosse show feels more contemporary today than the day it premiered on Broadway (1975). It deals with media manipulation, celebrity love and cynicism.

But if you know Chicago from its popular film, you'll be surprised. The stage version is very different. It's minimalist, very creative and entertaining. It was for the first time at Wharton in 1997, and this is its 25th anniversary production.

The following two shows are not officially part of the Whartons Broadway series, but are called specials. And they are blockbusters: Hamilton, back for the third time, and The Book of Mormon, last time in 2014.

“Hamilton”

Both of these shows are groundbreaking musicals. Hamilton opened on Broadway in 2015 and has been filling the house ever since, as well as touring shows across the United States and the world. The show is a brilliant blend of hip-hop dance music and traditional Broadway lyricism.

'The Book of Mormon'

The Book of Mormon is an edgy, hysterical, and totally original show that takes a bold look at religion and cultural norms. No other work of theater is more daring in highlighting religion (and a specific religion at that) than the Book of Mormon. It has won numerous Tonys and is returning to Broadway next year for a revival. The show can be shocking because of its blue language, but it ends up being inspiring and very human.

The entire 2024-2025 Broadway series is available at whartoncenter.com