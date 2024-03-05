Dash Mihok – IMDb





Dashiell Raymond Mihok was born on May 24, 1974 in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, New York, to Andrea Mihok (née Cloak) and Raymond Thorne (born Raymond Mihok), both actors, with ties to the New York scene. He is of Czech and British descent. Dash grew up in a building of hip artists. He attended many different schools, including Bronx High School of Science. During his junior year in 1988, while in high school, he participated in City Kids, a New York foundation dedicated to engaging and developing young people through esteem programs. of self, leadership and communication, which became a role in CityKids (1993), a short-lived television series starring a group of multi-ethnic teenage actors and Jim Henson's Muppets. Dash was part of the group's touring company, which presented productions throughout the city. Much of the New York native's early work was filmed in his hometown. The young actor appeared in guest spots in the New York-filmed dramas New York Undercover (1994), NYPD Blue (1993), and Law & Order (1990). Mihok made his film debut in the racially themed independent feature film “Black is White” in 1994 before receiving particularly critical acclaim for his role as a mentally unbalanced young man in the CBS-TV thriller Murderous Intent (1995), and an appearance in Barry Levinson. The hard-hitting Sleepers (1996) followed. Although Mihok's performances in these New York-filmed features were strong, he first came to prominence with his starring role in Baz Luhrmann's modern version of Romeo + Juliet (1996). He was a regular on the CBS sitcom Pearl (1996), in which he played Rhea Perlman's rebellious son, Joey. He also had a recurring role in 1999 on the WB college drama Felicity (1998) as Lynn, a competitive swimmer attending the fictional New York University. He also had an appearance in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2000). To date, he has starred in various independent and big-budget films, the most recent of which are Hollywoodland (2006) and Firehouse Dog (2007).

