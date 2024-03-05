Sinead O'Connor's estate asks Donald Trump not to use her music





By Steven McIntosh and Yasmin RufoEntertainment journalist Avg. P.A. The singer's estate said O'Connor would have been “disgusted, hurt and insulted” by Mr Trump's use of her song. Sinad O'Connor's estate has asked Donald Trump to stop using his music at his political rallies. Last month, Mr. Trump played O'Connor's best-known song, Nothing Compares 2 U. at a campaign event in Maryland. The singer's estate told BBC News it was “no exaggeration to say that Sinad would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted” by his use of her music. Mr Trump is a Republican presidential candidate ahead of the US elections in November. A joint statement from O'Connor's estate and her longtime label, Chrysalis Records, said: “Throughout her life, it is well known that Sinad O'Connor lived by a fiercely defined moral code through honesty, kindness, fairness and decency towards fellow beings. “So it was with indignation that we learned that Donald Trump was using his iconic performance of Nothing Compares 2 U during his political rallies. “It is no exaggeration to say that Sinad would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted if her work was so misrepresented by someone she herself called a 'biblical devil'.” The statement concluded: “As stewards of his legacy, we demand that Donald Trump and his associates immediately stop using his music.” The Guardian reported that songs including Abba's Dancing Queen, Johnny Cash's Ring of Fire and Elvis Presley's Suspicious Minds were used in addition to Nothing Compares 2 U before Mr Trump took the stage on February 24 . Written by Prince, O'Connor's version of Nothing Compares 2 U spent four weeks at number one in the UK in 1990. O'Connor died last July aged 56. A coroner later ruled she died of natural causes. Mr Trump was the 45th president of the United States after winning the 2016 election, but lost to President Biden in 2020. Who else asked Trump to stop using their music? Getty Images Adele is one of many musicians who have asked Trump not to use their music at political rallies. In 2018 Rihanna threatened legal action after Mr. Trump used Don't Stop the Music at one of his rallies. His legal team said it was not affiliated with the former president and did not support his campaign. The rolling stones said they sent cease-and-desist letters to Mr. Trump in 2016 after playing You Can't Always Get What You Want. He reused the song in June 2020 and the band have now threatened legal action if it is performed again. The family of the Italian opera singer Luciano Pavarotti objected to Mr. Trump using his recording of Nessun Dorma at a political rally. His family said Mr. Trump's views on immigration were at odds with Pavarotti's efforts to raise money for refugees. In 2016, Mr. Trump used Bruce Springsteenwas born in the United States during a political rally. The singer later endorsed Mr Trump's opponent Hilary Clinton, leading to the song being booed every time the former president played it at rallies. Adele said she did not want her music used in a political campaign after Mr Trump used Rolling in the Deep and Skyfall at rallies in 2016. Mr Elton John said he believed that as a British musician he had no place in American politics after objecting to Mr Trump's use of Rocket Man and Tiny Dancer at rallies. Sir Elton said it was not personal, but added that his political views were very different from those of Mr Trump.

