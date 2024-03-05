RuPaul Reveals His Traumatic Origin Story in New Memoir

In the American pop culture landscape, RuPaul is in many ways: a reality TV host, a drag queen, a pop star and a participant in hydraulic fracturing. But with his new memoir, The house of hidden meaningsthe revolutionary multi-hyphenate strives to tell us how he got there.

RuPaul's origin story is often heartbreaking. His descriptions of his stoic mother and superficial father ring with the insight that comes with decades of reflection. And the icons of failed romantic relationships clearly left scars.

But RuPaul's greatest strength is that he is a unique public figure. He cut his teeth on the Atlanta performing arts scene, moving back and forth between his hometown and the haunts of downtown New York before finally finding success with Supermodel, the pop song that synthesized years of work, building actors, writing and creating images.

How did RuPaul crack the code? I have mastered the art of naughty-lite, he writes. Two spoonfuls of Diana Ross, a pinch of Cher, a shake of Dolly Parton, all sealed with the family friendliness of Walt Disney. Finally, I came into focus, just in time for the whole world to see.

An incendiary memory forever marked young RuPaul

Before her parents divorced, their relationship became toxic, the star writes: My father was self-centered and cheating, but it was my mother who made things worse.

After catching RuPaul's father cheating once again, his mother poured gasoline on his car and threatened to set it on fire in front of the family and the entire neighborhood. She had a captive audience and she was ready to set the whole house on fire in her rage, he writes. Although his mother eventually backed down and no harm was done, it became a major trauma that RuPaul discovered much later in life was the source of his addictive behaviors.

Years later, I realized I had completely dissociated while his mother screamed next to the gasoline-soaked car, RuPaul adds. I was too young to understand what was really happening; that would have upset me. So I just left my body.

A memorable and icy altercation with Madonna

Well before the Drag racing The entertainer hit the Billboard charts with Supermodel in 1992, lived and performed at the famous Pyramid Club in Manhattan's East Village, where he had a brief but unforgettable altercation with Madonna in 1984. That year, Madge was riding high on the success of her debut album, and she retreated to the Pyramid after speaking at an event at which RuPaul volunteered.

I went down to the Pyramid break room and there she was, holding court with a small group of people gathered around her, RuPaul recalled. She looked at me with an expression I will never forget, a snarl of contempt at the sight of me, a cold fury that I would deign to enter into while she was in the room.

His look said: What are you doing here? Why are you here right now? How dare you take oxygen from my world? She didn't try to hide her derision from me. The fact that I saw him so naked was the whole problem, he continued. I intuitively felt that in an instant she had grabbed me and I saw that I had nothing of value to bring to her. The world operated under a system in which gender conferred power; she had become such a big star by taking control of her sexuality. But it also meant that she evaluated everyone she met, to determine if they would add anything to this equation. By considering myself a eunuch, I became worthless in his eyes.

RuPaul's touch with Aretha Franklin was much sweeter than his gaze with Madonna

In a sweet later chapter describing the early days of her relationship with now-husband Georges LeBar, RuPaul recounts the first jaw-dropping blushes of fame.

I have to present [Georges] to Diana Ross, who kissed him on the mouth, writes RuPaul. And he came with me to Detroit, where I played for Aretha Franklin and she wrote me a check addressed to Ruth Paul.

Infamous Club Kid Killer Michael Alig made RuPaul uncomfortable from the jump

RuPaul was introduced to Michael Alig, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 1996 for the grisly death of his close friend Angel Melendez in the '80s as well. Alig was a promoter spending a night at the Tunnel, a club at Twenty-Eighth Street and the West Side Highway, RuPaul writes. I immediately didn't like it. There was something about his energy that I didn't trust.

RuPaul describes an incident in which he, another friend and Alig shared a taxi to a club. Upon arrival, Alig jumped out of the car and fled without paying the driver, forcing others to follow his example, RuPaul writes.

On another occasion, Alig hired RuPaul to go dancing the night away at one of his clubs. I didn't want to be associated with him, but I would do it for the money, RuPaul wrote. When he approached Alig to collect his payment, the promoter replied: “Only if you kiss me.” RuPaul initially refused, but when Alig persisted, he relented.

As I leaned in to kiss him, he put his tongue in my mouth, RuPaul wrote. Then he spat directly into it. It was shocking and disgusting. I backed up. He just laughed. It was the last time I worked for him.

The moment RuPaul realized a highly feminine character would suit him best

On New Year's Eve 1988, he writes, I was watching the Dick Clark special on ABC, featuring the B-52s and Sheena Easton performing her hit The Lover In Me. [Easton] looked hot. She looked like a star. And I thought: You know what? If it were me, I'd turn that shit off. And then, just then, an idea started to form. For what I could not it's me ? All dressed up, looking like a superstar…[in the] a real sexy and very feminine glamazon look like Sheena Easton served every time she took the stage.

The origin of La Palace de Beauté evenings

During a pivotal time in the '80s, RuPaul worked with Larry Tee, a DJ, club promoter and producer who, in addition to co-wrote Supermodel, also helped launch the careers of the Scissor Sisters and Peaches.

In the same building, between 17th and Broadway, where Andy Warhol held his legendary Factory parties, RuPaul and Tee began throwing weekly parties that Tee dubbed The Beauty Palace, the next big thing. It worked: the dance parties became a big hit, attracting such iconic stars as Liza Minelli, writes RuPaul.

The Story Behind Rus' Most Iconic Quote

RuPaul uttered his most enduring quote in an MTV News segment in 1993: You were born naked, and the rest is just drag. In Hidden meanings, he specifies that he was quoting someone about whom an ex-lover, Mark, had spoken to him; it was a drag queen from Atlanta who originally said the phrase.