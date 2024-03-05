Roman Polanski tried in France for alleged defamation of British actor | Romain Polanski

Franco-Polish filmmaker Roman Polanski will be tried on Tuesday in France for having defamed a British actor who accused him of sexual abuse in the 1980s.

The 90-year-old is wanted in the United States for the rape of a 13-year-old girl in 1977 and faces several other alleged sexual assault charges dating back decades and beyond the statute of limitations, all allegations he denied.

The director whose long career includes his Oscar-winning films Rosemarys Baby, Chinatown and The Pianist fled to Europe in 1978.

Polanski is not expected to appear in court, his lawyers said.

His accuser, Charlotte Lewis, 56, should be present.

In 2010, Lewis accused Polanski of sexually assaulting her in the worst possible way in 1983 while she was in Paris for a casting, when she was 16 years old. She appeared in his 1986 film Pirates.

The French-born filmmaker said it was a heinous lie during a 2019 conversation with Paris Match magazine.

According to Paris Match, he pulled out a copy of a 1999 article in the News of the World and quoted Lewis as saying: I was fascinated by him and wanted to be his lover.

Lewis, who said the quotes attributed to him were not accurate, filed a defamation suit, leading to Polanski's automatic indictment under French law.

Discredit and defame [people] is an integral part of the Polanski system, and this is what Charlotte Lewis very courageously denounces, her lawyer, Benjamin Chouai, told AFP.

Polanski's lawyer, Delphine Meillet, said there had been no defamation in the Paris Match article. Polanski has the right to defend himself publicly, as does the woman who accuses him, she said.

His defense lawyers have asked Stuart White, author of the 1999 News of the World article, to appear as a witness at the trial.

White worked as a US correspondent for the now-defunct tabloid before becoming a screenwriter.

The News of the World newspaper, repeatedly accused of defamation, closed its doors in 2011 after its employees were accused of phone hacking.

Lewis said she decided to speak out in 2010 to counter suggestions from Polanski's legal team that the 1977 affair was an isolated incident.

She spoke at the Los Angeles offices of Gloria Allred, a renowned lawyer who has also represented women accusing US producer Harvey Weinstein, actor Bill Cosby and former US President Donald Trump.

France, Switzerland and Poland refused to extradite Polanski to the United States. The plan to entrust Polanski with the presidency of the Césars, the French equivalent of the Oscars, was abandoned in early 2017 under pressure from feminist groups.

Between 2017 and 2019, four other women alleged that Polanski abused them in the 1970s, three of them when they were minors. He has denied all allegations.

Among them, the Californian artist Marianne Barnard accused him of having sexually assaulted her in 1975 after asking her to pose nude when she was 10 years old.

During the 2020 César ceremony, actor Adle Haenel demonstrated against Polanski while receiving an award for his film An Officer and a Spy.

The director has kept a low profile in recent years. The premiere of his latest film, The Palace, took place in Venice without him last summer.

This defamation trial comes as the French film industry is reeling from accusations that it covered up abuses for too long. This year, during the César Awards, actress Judith Godrché denounced impunity in the cinema industry, after accusing two directors of having raped and sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager.