



Receive our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free email The Life Cinematic Daniel Day-Lewis is reportedly officially done acting despite attempts to lure him back to the big screen. The actor, who is the only star to win three best actor awards at the Academy Awards, decided not to pursue new roles after his performance in Paul Thomas Andersons. Ghost wirereleased in 2017. Naturally, since then the actor has been offered the chance to return to acting but, according to one of his previous collaborators, Day-Lewis remains firm on his decision. The update on Day-Lewiss' career came from Irish filmmaker Jim Sheridan, who directed the actor to his first Oscar win in the 1989 film. My left foot. He says he's done, Sheridan told him DailyScreen, adding: I continue to talk to him. I would love to do something with him again. According to Sheridan, Day-Lewis is unhappy with the rise of streaming platforms. He's like everyone else. He opens the banners and there are seven thousand choices; none of them are good. The film has been moved from the public domain to a private domain. You have a remote control, you can stop it. It's not the same experience. Sheridan continued: It would be great to see Daniel come back and do something because he's so good. Day-Lewis has always maintained an air of exclusivity when choosing her film roles. His credits include There will be blood And Lincolnfor which he won Oscars, as well as The Last of the Mohicans, In the name of the Father, The age of innocence And New York gangs. In 2017, the team of stars declared, three months before the release of Ghost wire: Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer work as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on the matter. Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free Daniel Day-Lewis announced his retirement from acting in 2017 (Getty Images for Moti Academy) Although the motivation for his retirement is unclear, Day-Lewis had expressed a desire to move away from acting previously. After playing in 1997 The boxerhe disappeared from the big screen for five years until Martin Scorsese convinced him to return for New York gangs. Around this time, he reportedly moved into shoemaking in Italy, telling the Guardian: I didn't really want to get involved in films. I just wanted to get away from everything. I need it quite often. The actor, married with three children to writer-director Rebecca Miller, first appeared on the scene in 1985. My beautiful laundromatdirected by Stephen Frears.

