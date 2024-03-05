“Everything I am today is thanks to television”





Dheeraj Dhoopar shared this image. (courtesy: dheerajdhoopar) New Delhi: Dheeraj Dhoopar made his comeback to television with his new show titled I pray God, which explores the theme of polygamy within the Muslim community. After his successful stint on Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj Dhoopar takes on the role of Subhaan Siddiqui, aiming to carve a place in the hearts of the audience once again. In an interview with Indianexpress.com, he expressed his desire for his character to surpass the popularity of his previous role as Karan Luthra. He also spoke about his decision to stay in the television industry rather than pursuing Bollywood. Dheeraj shared: Every TV actor wants to appear on the big screen, so do I, but I won't change the medium just for the sake of it. If I get something as good as what I'm doing on TV, then I might accept it. Everything I am today is because of television and I respect that. I did a web show that became a super hit, but I also did television at the same time. Now I am shooting for Tatlubaaz 2 while I am working on this series. I want to create this kind of space for myself where I work across all mediums simultaneously. Following his sudden departure from Jaalak Dikhhla Jaa last year due to a knee injury, Dheeraj Dhoopar's subsequent roles in Sherdill Shergill And Saubhagyavati Bhava were short-lived. Reflecting on the setbacks, Dheeraj Dhoopar spoke about the challenges of appealing to today's audiences, citing the short-lived nature of his previous shows due to low viewership. He recognized the changing media landscape, in which social media and OTT platforms influence audience preferences and attention spans. He explained: “We didn't get good numbers for both shows. Sherdill Shergill was a very new age concept. Everyone was excited, but it didn't work. The public did not understand the concept of a single mother. I was very excited to play a gray character in Saubhagyawati Bhava, but we didn't get the numbers, so they had to pull the plug. Addressing the changing audience preferences, Dheeraj noted, “Today, it is very difficult to please the audience. 10-12 years ago, social media was not that powerful and there were no OTT platforms, but today the audience is very aware of it. They watch international content, and after watching shows like that, why would they want to watch something average? I'm talking about all the shows in general.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/dheeraj-dhoopar-reveals-if-hell-ever-switch-to-bollywood-whatever-i-am-today-is-because-of-tv-5179832 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos